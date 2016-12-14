

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WildHorse Resource Development Corp. (WRD), an independent oil and natural gas company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27.50 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share. The company expects its shares to begin trading on December 14, 2016 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'WRD.'



The company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.12 million shares. The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2016.



WildHorse intends to use the net proceeds of $391.7 million from this offering, along with borrowings from revolving credit facility, to fund the remaining portion of the Burleson North acquisition purchase price, repay in full and terminate the existing revolving credit facilities of its subsidiaries and repay in full all notes payable by one of its subsidiaries to its prior owners.



