

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its net income for fourth-quarter was 52 million euros and 1.13 euros per share, compared to a loss of 48 million euros and 1.08 euros per share in the prior year.



Operating consolidated net income declined to 56 million euros and 1.24 euros per share from 61 million euros and 1.33 euros per share in the prior year.



Jürgen Schachler, Executive Board Chairman said, 'Our new fiscal year, 2016/17, should be better. We are currently seeing a recovery of the copper scrap market. We also anticipate an improved input mix and optimized plant utilization. As a result, we expect earnings to increase significantly compared to 2015/ 16.'



Operating EBT in the fourth-quarter amounted to 65 million euros and were thus 20% down on the previous year. The decrease was the result of lower throughputs and a reduced cathode out-put in BU Primary Copper. Income from treatment charges and cathode premiums declined accordingly. Moreover, lower sulfuric acid revenues reduced earnings.



Revenues for the quarter dropped 5 percent to 2.399 billion euros from 2.528 billion euros in the prior year.



Overall, the company expects significantly higher operating EBT and slightly higher operating ROCE for the Group in fiscal year 2016/17 compared to the reporting year.



The company expects both operating EBT and operating ROCE to be significantly higher for fiscal year 2016/17 in BU Primary Copper.



In BU Copper Products, the company anticipates slightly higher operating EBT and operating ROCE at the prior-year level.



