Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.12.2016 | 08:01
PR Newswire

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2016

PR Newswire
London, December 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2016

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands5.6
2BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance4.1
3Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands4.0
4Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland3.7
5TotalOil & GasFrance3.7
6SanofiHealth CareFrance3.5
7Roche*Health CareSwitzerland3.3
8ENIOil & GasItaly3.2
9DNBFinancialsNorway3.1
10BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.1
11AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland3.0
12Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance3.0
13NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.9
14RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.9
15BBVAFinancialsSpain2.9
16SKFIndustrialsSweden2.8
17INGFinancialsNetherlands2.7
18Delta LloydFinancialsNetherlands2.7
19AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.7
20MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
21NokiaTechnologyFinland2.4
22DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.4
23SiemensIndustrialsGermany2.4
24OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.4
25LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.3
26TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain2.3
27Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.3
28Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
29E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.3
30CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.2
31Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.1
32BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
33Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.1
34PrysmianIndustrialsItaly2.0
35TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark1.9
36IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance1.8
37PiaggioConsumer GoodsItaly1.4
Total equity investments 102.2
Cash and other net liabilities(2.2)
Net assets 100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016% of Net Assets
France21.4
Netherlands15.0
Germany14.6
Switzerland11.3
Italy8.9
Finland8.5
Spain7.6
Norway5.2
Denmark4.0
Ireland2.9
Sweden2.8
Cash and other net liabilities(2.2)
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016% of Net Assets
Industrials23.2
Financials22.1
Oil & Gas13.0
Health Care11.8
Consumer Services7.1
Consumer Goods7.0
Basic Materials6.8
Telecommunications6.5
Technology2.4
Utilities2.3
Cash and other net liabilities(2.2)
100.0

As at 30 November 2016, the net assets of the Company were £362,979,000.

14 December 2016

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2016 PR Newswire