PR Newswire
London, December 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2016
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|5.6
|2
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|4.1
|3
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|4.0
|4
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|3.7
|5
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.7
|6
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.5
|7
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|8
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.2
|9
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|3.1
|10
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.1
|11
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|3.0
|12
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|3.0
|13
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|14
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.9
|15
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.9
|16
|SKF
|Industrials
|Sweden
|2.8
|17
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|18
|Delta Lloyd
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|19
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.7
|20
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.6
|21
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.4
|22
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.4
|23
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.4
|24
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.4
|25
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.3
|26
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.3
|27
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|28
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.3
|29
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|30
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.2
|31
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.1
|32
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.1
|33
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.1
|34
|Prysmian
|Industrials
|Italy
|2.0
|35
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|1.9
|36
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|1.8
|37
|Piaggio
|Consumer Goods
|Italy
|1.4
|Total equity investments
|102.2
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(2.2)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2016
|% of Net Assets
|France
|21.4
|Netherlands
|15.0
|Germany
|14.6
|Switzerland
|11.3
|Italy
|8.9
|Finland
|8.5
|Spain
|7.6
|Norway
|5.2
|Denmark
|4.0
|Ireland
|2.9
|Sweden
|2.8
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(2.2)
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2016
|% of Net Assets
|Industrials
|23.2
|Financials
|22.1
|Oil & Gas
|13.0
|Health Care
|11.8
|Consumer Services
|7.1
|Consumer Goods
|7.0
|Basic Materials
|6.8
|Telecommunications
|6.5
|Technology
|2.4
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(2.2)
|100.0
As at 30 November 2016, the net assets of the Company were £362,979,000.
14 December 2016
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP