THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2016

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 5.6 2 BNP Paribas Financials France 4.1 3 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 4.0 4 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 3.7 5 Total Oil & Gas France 3.7 6 Sanofi Health Care France 3.5 7 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 3.3 8 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.2 9 DNB Financials Norway 3.1 10 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.1 11 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 3.0 12 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 3.0 13 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.9 14 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.9 15 BBVA Financials Spain 2.9 16 SKF Industrials Sweden 2.8 17 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 18 Delta Lloyd Financials Netherlands 2.7 19 Airbus Industrials France 2.7 20 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.6 21 Nokia Technology Finland 2.4 22 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.4 23 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.4 24 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.4 25 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.3 26 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.3 27 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.3 28 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.3 29 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 30 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.2 31 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.1 32 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.1 33 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.1 34 Prysmian Industrials Italy 2.0 35 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 1.9 36 Ipsos Consumer Services France 1.8 37 Piaggio Consumer Goods Italy 1.4 Total equity investments 102.2 Cash and other net liabilities (2.2) Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016 % of Net Assets France 21.4 Netherlands 15.0 Germany 14.6 Switzerland 11.3 Italy 8.9 Finland 8.5 Spain 7.6 Norway 5.2 Denmark 4.0 Ireland 2.9 Sweden 2.8 Cash and other net liabilities (2.2) 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016 % of Net Assets Industrials 23.2 Financials 22.1 Oil & Gas 13.0 Health Care 11.8 Consumer Services 7.1 Consumer Goods 7.0 Basic Materials 6.8 Telecommunications 6.5 Technology 2.4 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net liabilities (2.2) 100.0

As at 30 November 2016, the net assets of the Company were £362,979,000.

14 December 2016

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP