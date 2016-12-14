EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2016
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.9
|2
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|3.5
|3
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|3.3
|4
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|5
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.2
|6
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.9
|7
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.9
|8
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.9
|9
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.8
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.7
|11
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|12
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.7
|13
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|14
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.6
|15
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|16
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.5
|17
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.4
|18
|NTT
|Telecommunications
|Japan
|2.4
|19
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.4
|20
|Harman
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|2.4
|21
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.3
|22
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.3
|23
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|24
|Celegene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.3
|25
|Takashimaya
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.3
|26
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|27
|PerkinElmer
|Industrials
|United States
|2.2
|28
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.2
|29
|Bangkok Bank**
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.1
|30
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.1
|31
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.1
|32
|Alphabet A&C***
|Technology
|United States
|2.0
|33
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|34
|SK Hynix
|Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|35
|Toyota
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.9
|36
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|1.8
|37
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.7
|38
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|1.7
|39
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.7
|40
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|96.7
|Cash and other net assets
|3.3
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
|*** The investment has restricted voting rights
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2016
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|27.6
|Japan
|26.0
|United States
|15.8
|Asia Pacific
|14.3
|United Kingdom
|10.9
|Other
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|3.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2016
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|25.6
|Consumer Goods
|14.2
|Health Care
|13.2
|Industrials
|12.4
|Consumer Services
|10.2
|Oil & Gas
|9.5
|Technology
|5.7
|Telecommunications
|4.1
|Basic Materials
|1.8
|Cash and other net assets
|3.3
|100.0
As at 30 November 2016, the net assets of the Company were £139,823,000.
14 December 2016
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF