EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2016

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.9 2 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 3.5 3 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.3 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.3 5 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.2 6 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.9 7 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.9 8 Nomura Financials Japan 2.9 9 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.8 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.7 11 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.7 12 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.7 13 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.7 14 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.6 15 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.6 16 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 2.5 17 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.4 18 NTT Telecommunications Japan 2.4 19 Sanofi Health Care France 2.4 20 Harman Consumer Goods United States 2.4 21 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.3 22 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.3 23 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.3 24 Celegene Health Care United States 2.3 25 Takashimaya Consumer Services Japan 2.3 26 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 27 PerkinElmer Industrials United States 2.2 28 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.2 29 Bangkok Bank** Financials Thailand 2.1 30 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.1 31 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 2.1 32 Alphabet A&C*** Technology United States 2.0 33 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 34 SK Hynix Technology South Korea 2.0 35 Toyota Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 36 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 1.8 37 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.7 38 Nokia Technology Finland 1.7 39 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.7 40 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 Total equity investments 96.7 Cash and other net assets 3.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts *** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016 % of Net Assets Europe 27.6 Japan 26.0 United States 15.8 Asia Pacific 14.3 United Kingdom 10.9 Other 2.1 Cash and other net assets 3.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016 % of Net Assets Financials 25.6 Consumer Goods 14.2 Health Care 13.2 Industrials 12.4 Consumer Services 10.2 Oil & Gas 9.5 Technology 5.7 Telecommunications 4.1 Basic Materials 1.8 Cash and other net assets 3.3 100.0

As at 30 November 2016, the net assets of the Company were £139,823,000.

14 December 2016

