sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 547 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.12.2016 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2016

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2016

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands3.9
2Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong3.5
3PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands3.3
4NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.3
5PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan3.2
6ApacheOil & GasUnited States2.9
7Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.9
8NomuraFinancialsJapan2.9
9MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.8
10Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.7
11BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.7
12Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.7
13AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom2.7
14Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia2.6
15HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.6
16Roche*Health CareSwitzerland2.5
17BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.4
18NTTTelecommunicationsJapan2.4
19SanofiHealth CareFrance2.4
20HarmanConsumer GoodsUnited States2.4
21Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.3
22Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.3
23CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.3
24CelegeneHealth CareUnited States2.3
25TakashimayaConsumer ServicesJapan2.3
26East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.2
27PerkinElmerIndustrialsUnited States2.2
28TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.2
29Bangkok Bank**FinancialsThailand2.1
30Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.1
31CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong2.1
32Alphabet A&C***TechnologyUnited States2.0
33Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong2.0
34SK HynixTechnologySouth Korea2.0
35ToyotaConsumer GoodsJapan1.9
36BayerBasic MaterialsGermany1.8
37WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States1.7
38NokiaTechnologyFinland1.7
39TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.7
40Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom0.7
Total equity investments96.7
Cash and other net assets3.3
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
*** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016% of Net Assets
Europe27.6
Japan26.0
United States15.8
Asia Pacific14.3
United Kingdom10.9
Other2.1
Cash and other net assets3.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2016 % of Net Assets
Financials25.6
Consumer Goods14.2
Health Care13.2
Industrials12.4
Consumer Services10.2
Oil & Gas9.5
Technology5.7
Telecommunications4.1
Basic Materials1.8
Cash and other net assets3.3
100.0

As at 30 November 2016, the net assets of the Company were £139,823,000.

14 December 2016

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2016 PR Newswire