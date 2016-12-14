Metso Corporation: Victor Tapia appointed President, Metso's Minerals Capital business area

Victor Tapia appointed President, Metso's Minerals Capital business area

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on December 14, 2016 at 09:00 EET

Victor Tapia has been appointed President of Metso's Minerals Capital business area and a member of Metso's Executive Team, reporting to Matti Kähkönen, President and CEO. He will start in his new role latest on July 1, 2017, but is joining Metso already in February to ensure a smooth transition. Victor Tapia comes to Metso from Atlas Copco, where he has worked for several years in various global leadership positions, currently as President of the Surface and Exploration Drilling Division.

João Colagrossi will continue heading Metso's Minerals Capital business area until the end of June 2017, after which he will take on a new role focusing on topics separately agreed with the CEO. This change is part of planned job rotation.

A photo and CV of Victor Tapia are included in this press release.



Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results. www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com/) , twitter.com/metsogroup (https://twitter.com/metsogroup)

