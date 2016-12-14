Wood Adhesives Market Worth 5.24 Billion USD by 2026

PUNE, India, December 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Wood Adhesives Marketby Resin Type (Natural & Synthetic), Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Solventless), Application (Flooring & Decks, Plywood, Furniture, Cabinet, Particle Board, Windows & Doors) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market is expected to grow from USD 3.71 Billion in 2015 to USD 5.24 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2016 and 2026.

Browse 86 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Wood Adhesives Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wood-adhesives-market-77758472.html

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for wooden furniture and expansion of the housing sector.

Furniture: Largest application segment of the global wood adhesives market

In 2015, the furniture application segment accounted for the largest share of the global wood adhesives market, in terms of volume, followed by the plywood application segment that accounted for the second-largest market share, owing to the increasing usage of plywood in the woodworking industry. Wood adhesives are extensively used in the manufacturing of furniture as they provide excellent bonding to the furnishing item. Rapid urbanization and increase in remodeling & renovation activities are key factors propelling the growth of the global wood adhesives market.

Synthetic resin adhesive is the largest resin type for wood adhesives

Based on resin type, the synthetic resin adhesives segment is estimated to lead the global wood adhesives market in 2016, in terms of volume. The resin component in the synthetic resin formulation enhances the end-use performance properties of wood adhesives. These adhesives are used in various woodworking applications such as furniture, flooring & decks, cabinet, plywood, particle board, and windows & doors, among others, thereby driving the demand for synthetic resin adhesives.

Asia-Pacific: The largest market for wood adhesives

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest Wood Adhesives Market. In this region, China and India are considered to be the biggest consumers of wood adhesives.

Key driving factors of the wood adhesives market in the Asia-Pacific region include:

New construction activities, housing projects, and other woodworking activities in various countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

region. Growth in furniture manufacturing and rise in export activities are expected to drive the demand for wood adhesives in the ASEAN countries.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Sika A.G. (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Bostik SA (France), and Pidilite Industries (India) are key players in the global wood adhesives market

