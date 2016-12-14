Unitedprint.com SE is a top European corporation, and, with its print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, firstprint, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) brands, has been one of Europe's leading, market-defining online print shops for over ten years. We interviewed Ali Jason Bazooband (Director of Innovation/Marketing) to gain an exclusive outlook on the future of web-to-print, and detailed insights into Unitedprint's success story.

print24.com: Successful WtP Means Constantly Inspiring Customers with New Products, Services and Features! (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr Bazooband, you've been on the executive board of Unitedprint.com SE, one of the major European players in online print, for over a year now. What is your role and mission at Unitedprint?

Ali Jason Bazooband: "It's a case of permanently developing our range through attractive new products, services, features and our - now somewhat obsessive - quest to offer the lowest prices, top product quality and fastest delivery times. This coincides with both my personal role and the overarching mission of Unitedprint and its various portals. And that's why we launch so many innovations, new products, services and features every week. Always speedy and efficient to our customers' advantage, because, as we all know: "The successful ones are those who benefit customers!"

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online printers, UNITEDPRINT SE is represented in the marketplace by the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS). The company employs a staff of over 700 people at 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, the company provides its customers with high-quality products ranging from the textile printing, photo printing, advertising equipment printing and gastronomy sectors. Customers can also benefit from their 24-hour availability as well as their 30/60/90-payment model, which is unique in this sector.

