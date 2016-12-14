Today, Inbank will start receiving deposits from German and Austrian markets with the help of the online platform Raisin. Inbank is the first bank in the Baltic region to join Raisin. Via Raisin, more than 1,8 billion euros have been deposited from more than 30 countries.



The purpose of receiving international deposits is to support the increasingly more international financing activities of Inbank and to make receiving money faster and more flexible.



Head of Business Development at Inbank Erkki Saarniit said that cooperation with Raisin was a significant step, as this was the first time the bank had started offering its deposits in international competition. "We offer deposits in Germany and Austria via Raisin's trademark WeltSparen," added Saarniit. "Our competitive interest rates reach 1.5% on a market where the average level of interest rates is 0.3% to 0.4%," Saarniit said.



Saarniit believes that in addition to the good interest rate, depositing in Inbank will also be attractive to the Germans and Austrians because of its security. "Banking in Estonia, which has a high sovereign rating, is reliable and stable, and the Guarantee Fund system gives clients a deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros in every bank," said Saarniit. "The risk level of this manner of investing is therefore very low, but it is still possible to earn considerable returns," added Saarniit.



CEO of Raisin Tamaz Georgadze says that the company is excited about the work with its first partner bank in Estonia and the Baltic states. "Inbank is a digital innovator on a very strong growth trajectory, we are delighted to be their trusted partners in the deposit gathering business across Europe," added Georgadze.



Inbank, which started operating as a bank last April, offers services via its internet bank and a large partner network. The company started in 2010 with the establishment of the fintech and hire purchase company Cofi. Inbank and its subsidiaries have more than 160 thousand active customer contracts in Estonia.



Raisin is an online deposit platform established in Germany, which has been operating since 2013 and has intermediated the deposit offers of 26 banks to more than 50 thousand clients in this time.



