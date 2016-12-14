

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue U.K. labor market statistics. The ILO jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.8 percent in three months to October. The number of people claiming unemployment benefit is forecast to rise 6,500 in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against the other major currencies.



The pound was worth 1.2669 against the greenback, 145.77 against the yen, 1.2813 against the franc and 0.8383 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



