

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) announced, from 2018 onward, adjusted EBIT is expected to grow faster than revenues. Starting in 2018, MTU expects to offer its shareholders a sustained greater participation in the company's success.



MTU Aero Engines CEO Reiner Winkler stated: 'We expect our highly profitable spare parts and maintenance business to generate the highest increase in revenues as of 2018. The change in our mix will result in rising profit margins.'



In 2017, MTU expects revenues from commercial maintenance to increase in the low teens, placing this segment in the lead in terms of growth rate. Revenues from commercial series production are expected to increase by a high single digit number, while spare parts sales will probably grow by a mid single digit percentage. Revenues in the military engine business, by contrast, are likely to decrease by a mid single digit percentage. MTU intends to present a more detailed outlook for 2017 when publishing the financial results for 2016 on February 23, 2017.



