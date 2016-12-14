NRK Places Major Order to Upgrade LiveU Fleet to the Recently-Launched Flagship LU600

Norwegian public broadcaster and established LiveU customer orders over 60 new LU600s, launched at IBC2016, with H.265 upgrade path

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, Dec. 14,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, which has been a LiveU customer for the past four years, has placed an order for over 60 LU600 units in order to upgrade its fleet to the latest, most powerful, robust and flexible cellular bonding unit on the market. The deal has been overseen by LiveU's Scandinavian partner Mediability.

The broadcaster has deployed a variety of LiveU units over the past four years, including the LU500. With the release of the LU600 at IBC2016 it decided to upgrade. Steinar Bjorlykke, NRK Regional CTO, said, "Norway is a geographically challenging country that often makes using satellite or microwave too difficult. Having one of the world's best 3G and now 4G networks meant that using cellular bonding, and specifically LiveU, was an obvious choice. It gives us the flexibility to contribute from almost anywhere in Norway as well as most of the developed world."

NRK had used its existing units extensively, and having tested the LU600's capabilities felt the time was right to upgrade its fleet. Reaching new levels of excellence, the LU600 delivers the highest video quality and bitrate in the market (up to 20Mbps), and is set to offer the fastest file transfer (80Mbps), lowest delay (0.5 sec) and 100Mbps high-speed bonded Internet connection. The new LU600 is field upgradable to H.265 HEVC, continuing LiveU's adoption of the latest encoding standards and providing support for 'Live & Store' using the same video card.

Bjorlykke said, "The LU600 gives an upgrade path to H.265. That's exciting for us going forward, giving us the performance to use available bandwidth in a more efficient way, especially at locations with poor bandwidth."

For the US presidential election, NRK used several LiveU units to cover events before and after the vote. All standup positions and rushes were carried out using LiveU. NRK believes the technology was crucial in allowing reporters to move freely among people and to get access to live positions that would have been impossible to reach using SNG or fibre.

The broadcaster also highlights its use of the technology when it broadcast over the summer from the world's oldest paddle steamer. For several days LiveU was the only contribution technology bringing the signal to national TV.

Zion Eilam, VP Sales EMEA, LiveU, said, "This is a very significant order for the new LU600 and we're very pleased that NRK has decided to so comprehensively upgrade its fleet. The LU600 is a major step forward in terms of its power and flexibility, not to mention its field upgradeability to H.265. Our technology is being used globally by the world's top broadcasters in new and innovative ways every day."

About LiveU

LiveU sets the standard for high-quality and reliable live video acquisition, management and distribution over IP. LiveU's award-winning technology enables live video transmission from any location around the world with lightweight, easy-to-use equipment.From backpacks to smart phones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With top-tier customers in 80+ countries, LiveU's solutions are being utilized for breaking and developing news and high-profile events, such as the FIFA World Cup', Winter and Summer Olympic Games, Presidential Campaigns, Super Bowls, US Collegiate Championships and red-carpet events. LiveU's solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, Wi MAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimised for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

About Mediability

Mediability is a Scandinavian provider who offers a broad range of services, project management and guidance and takes on an even greater role with its customers after its restructuring to a new, joint ownership structure earlier in 2016. Mediability as a group offers a wide range of services to new and existing customers. The companies had a joint turnover for 2015 of nearly 300 million Norwegian kroner (€32m) and employ just over 70 people. Mediability has offices in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Mediability's forte is our high level of IT competence based on years of practical experience in video production. This makes a real-world difference in terms of the cost-effectiveness of the solutions we provide based on proven technology. We supply everything from individual products to complete studio and system installations. We strive to have very good relations and long-term contracts with our partners.

NRK is a key customer, and an important innovator of new ways to use technology. Mediability is honoured to receive this order, and we are looking forward to further collaboration. www.mediability.tv

