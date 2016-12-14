New White Paper Reveals the Changing Nature of Legal Services Marketing

LONDON, December 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Online content marketing is a growing phenomenon in today's legal profession. Law firms are increasingly supplementing word of mouth and personal referrals with the free distribution of specialist information over the Internet. A white paper published today by Lexology, entitled "How to build your personal brand and become a thought leader in your practice area," explains how content marketing works and why it is such a powerful tool for lawyers.

Content marketing involves the creation and distribution of valuable and relevant information - such as articles, memos and updates - to a targeted audience. The content marketer, as the source of the information, gains both reputation and exposure. The Internet and social media have supercharged content marketing because today, anyone in need of professional services inevitably begins with a web search. This search leads to the content being offered, which then serves as an introduction to the content marketer and the marketer's credentials.

Lexology's new white paper offers law firms and legal professionals a step-by-step guide on how to:

Refine your focus Produce your content Reach your audience Track the success of your efforts

The white paper is available for free download from the Lexology Content Marketing Hub at http://www.contentmarketing.lawyer .

