Global e-cigarette Market Worth US$ 32 Billion by 2021 Growing Strongly at a CAGR of 18%

Beige Market Intelligence announces the addition of a new report to its market research report list with title " Global Vapor Market (e-cigarette and vaporizer) Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2021". The 124 paged report provides a detailed analysis of the present scenario and growth aspect of the worldwide e-cigarette market. The global e-cigarette market is growing at a tremendous rate due to an increase in its popularity in North America, particularly in the US and other European countries.

Cigalikes from the closed system segment is going to witness a huge demand in some of the major countries like China and Malaysia

The e-cigarette market research report provides the present scenario and growth aspect of global vapor products such as e-cigarette and vaporizer. The research report provides a detailed market study of various segments of vapor product and e-cigarettes such as

Closed System Vape (e- cigarette and vaporizer) Products (Cigalikes, Rechargeables, Refill Cartridges)

(Cigalikes, Rechargeables, Refill Cartridges) Open System Vape (e- cigarette) Products (Vapor/tanks/mods or VTMs, E-liquids/e-juices)

(Vapor/tanks/mods or VTMs, E-liquids/e-juices) Vape (e-cigarette and vaporizer) Products Distribution Channels ( Online, Retail, Convenience stores, Vape shops, Tobacco shops, Grocery, Drug stores, Others)

The global e-cigarette market research report covers all the important segments of the market and provides complete information about the market size and market forecast.

The global e-cigarette market is witnessing an increased investment in R&D activities by vendors

Many tobacco companies are dedicating a substantial portion of their budget to study the side-effects of e-cigarettes. For instance, Reynolds American increased its R&D expenses by 27% in 2015, mainly due to the investment and development of alternative products for tobacco. The e-cigarette market is also witnessing the introduction of many innovative solutions such as new flavours, advanced and powerful vaping devices, and Bluetooth-enabled e-cigarettes.

North America will continue to dominate the global e-cigarette market

North America was the largest region of the global e-cigarette market, accounting for a market share of 44.27%. The market research report provides a detailed description of the market share, market size of the key regions and includes the e-cigarette market analysis and forecast of the key countries. The major regions included in the e-cigarette report are

North America (US, Canada )

(US, ) Europe ( UK, Poland , Germany , France , Russia )

( UK, , , , ) APAC ( China , Malaysia )

( , ) ROW ( Africa , South Africa )

Further a comprehensive analysis of the e-cigarette market growth, emerging trends and impeding challenges are listed in the e-cigarette market research report. The market research report also provides the Porter's five forces analysis along with a description of each of the forces and its impact on the market.

Companies such as Altria Group, BAT, Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, and Reynolds American are all set to explore the e-cigarette market worldwide

With large tobacco companies entering the market, small players such as Ballantyne

Brands, FIN Branding (Victory Electronic Cigarettes), Nicotek, NJOY, Vapor, and

VMR Products are facing a challenging competitive environment. They are trying to

compete with large tobacco companies. The report profiles the major companies in the market and also provides the competitive landscape and market share of key players. The major players in the market include

Altria Group,

British American Tobacco (BAT),

Imperial Brands(earlier Imperial Tobacco),

Japan Tobacco,

NJOY

Reynolds American.

Other prominent vendors in the market include Ballantyne Brands,CB Distributors,Gamucci, Nicotek, RRR Chemicals, Vapor, ECIG,VMR Products, andWhite Cloudamong others.

