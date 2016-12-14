Bioresorbable Stents Drives Coronary Stents Market and Drug Eluting Stents to Generate Major Revenue by 2021

PUNE, India, December 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

New report says, Global Coronary Stents Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% during 2016 - 2021F, on account of rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases globally leading to growing number of stent procedures.

Rising development of bioresorbable stents combined with the growing awareness towards cardiovascular risks in developing countries has resulted in the growth of coronary stents market. Cardiovascular diseases are witnessing growth on account of the rise in the lifestyle related diseases including obesity, diabetes, hypertension etc.

Among the types of coronary stents, market is expected to be driven by bioresorbable stents, mainly in the polylactic acid material. However, drug eluting stents will continue to generate major revenue while bare metal stents will further continue to decline.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

The North American region remains the major market followed by Europe in the actual period, while APAC and ROW will witness strong growth in the forecast period.

On the basis of market segment, Global Coronary Stents Market has been segmented as Bare Metal stents (BMS), Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) and Bioresorbable Stents; analysed by Regions-North America, Europe, APAC, ROW and by Country - USA, Canada, UK, Germany, India, Japan, China,Brazil, UAE.

Other Related report is Global Coronary Stents Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021. This report focuses on the Coronary Stents in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers are Abbott Vascular, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biosensors, Terumo, MicroPort, Lepu Medical, B.Braun, Atrium Medical, SINOMED, LBC and Essen Technology.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers are North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers are Bare-metal Stent (BMS), Drug-eluting Stent (DES) and Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Treatment of Angina, Treatment of Myocardial Infarction and Treatment of Other Disease

