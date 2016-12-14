NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 14, 2016) - With its new lineup of UV lens filters, newcomer Chiaro is disrupting a long-complacent industry with a healthy dose of good-old honesty and empowerment. How? The answer lies in light transmission. While other brands compete with confusing buzzwords that obscure the actual performance of their filters, Chiaro focuses purely on the percentage of visible light that passes through the filter unharmed. So whether customers purchase a top-of-the-line 99% filter or a budget-friendly 95% filter, they know exactly what they're paying for. That's why Chiaro's tagline is Honest Glass.

"This shouldn't be a revolutionary concept, but it is," says Matt Hill, director of marketing at Chiaro. "The photo filter industry has been obscuring the truth with razzle-dazzle marketing for some time, offering too many buzzwords and too little data."

The- foundation for this revolution is standardized ISO-certified lab testing to ensure the most reliable data possible. Not only is Chiaro measuring the light transmission of its own filters, it's also performing these same standardized tests on the most popular competing filters on the market. The kicker? Chiaro is publishing all the results on its website (http://ChiaroFilters.com), including measurements for light transmission, scratch resistance, anti-reflection, oil repellency, etc. That way, photographers can objectively compare filters across brands on an even playing field and decide what's best for them.

"And that's the point," explains Matt Hill. "We stand for honesty and transparency. We're not just promoting our own products; we believe we're doing what we believe is best for the photography community by empowering photographers to make educated purchasing decisions. The way Chiaro helps itself is simply by producing highly competitive filters that are sensibly priced. We're confident that many photographers will take a hard look at all the objective data we've provided and ultimately decide that Chiaro is the right choice for them."

The brand's visionary approach is the culmination of several years of hard work from a team of developers, experts, and designers at Gradus Group (http://GradusGroup.com), the parent company of Chiaro. "We want to show that honesty is good business," says Jacob Frankl, CEO of Gradus Group. "Our ten years of experience in serving photographers' needs enables us to enter the lens filter market in a way that is both honest and daring. We hope Chiaro will help contribute to the informed dialogue and self-empowerment happening in the photography community today."

