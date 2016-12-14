

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices increased slightly in November as initially estimated, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in November, confirming the flash data, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in October.



Compared to last year, charges for services grew 0.4 percent in November, while prices of goods decreased by 0.4 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation came in at 0.4 percent in November, up from 0.2 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in November, in line with the flash data published on November 30.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 0.1 percent annually in November, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month. Month-on-month, the HICP declined 0.2 percent. The flash estimate was confirmed.



