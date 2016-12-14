MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The "Corporation") (CSE: CME) (CSE: CME.CN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hubert Vallee as President and CEO of Canadian Metals Inc. in replacement of Mr. Stephane Leblanc, who will now act as chief investment officer (CIO) and a director of the Corporation.

Mr. Vallee graduated from Laval University. He has been a leader in the mining industry for 30 years. He joined Quebec Cartier Mining as Project Engineer and was promoted to Director of Operations for its Pellet Plant in 2001. He managed the Iron Ore Company of Canada's Pellet Plant in Sept-Iles before joining Domtar Inc. as Mill Manager of its pulp mill in Lebel-sur-Quevillon. He joined Consolidated Thompson in 2006 and was one of the key people who made this project happen. After the sale of Consolidated Thompson to Cliffs, Mr. Vallee acted as VP Project Development for Phase II of Bloom Lake operation. He has also been involved as Senior Vice President, Project Development, at Century Iron Mines. From February 2014 he acting as CEO and President of Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd. Mr. Vallee is known for its superior abilities to bring projects on stream cost-effectively through design innovation and management processes, maintaining relationships with stakeholders.

Hubert Vallee said: "I'm excited to take the lead of this promising project, I look forward at this great opportunity to move forward with an experienced team and bring this challenging project to the next level. I want to thank Stephane for his hard work and dedication through the years, which brought the project at this stage and I expect we will continue to collaborate closely together with a common goal in developing this project successfully for shareholders as well as local stakeholders."

Stephane Leblanc, stated, "We congratulate Hubert Vallee on his appointment and welcome him to the Canadian Metals team with great expectations. We are confident that Canadian Metals is well positioned for the next stage of its growth and development. Hubert's combined mix of technical skill and experience makes him the right person to head the Company going forward. Personally it has been a tremendous honour to lead Canadian Metals over the last four years. The Company is now well positioned to eventually become the next North American silicon metal & ferrosilicon producer. I have had the privilege of working with an exceptional group of leaders as we built the foundations for what we hope will become a long-lasting success."

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals Inc. is focused exclusively on the development of its Langis Project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself to eventually become a North American silicon metal & ferrosilicon producer.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

