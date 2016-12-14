Vantaa, Finland, 2016-12-14 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ramirent Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 December 2016 at 15:00 local time



Deferred Incentive Plan 2017



The Board of Directors of Ramirent Plc has approved a new Deferred Incentive Plan (DIP) for 2017 to maximally support the company's short-term key priority of delivering improved EBITA and to offer key employees a competitive reward and retention program. This plan will in 2017 serve as the Long-term Incentive Program as it has been called in previous years. The new incentive plan includes one earning period, calendar year 2017, with a lock-up period of two years whereby the potential reward will be paid in cash in 2020. The incentive plan has been extended to include approximately 120 key employees. The members of the Executive Management Team are included in the target group of the new incentive plan.



The potential reward from the incentive plan for the earning period 2017 will be based on the participant's short term incentive plan targets. In addition, to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the Executive Management Team, the total reward potential for Executive Management Team members will also be based on the Group's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) for the earning period 2017 and the two-year lock-up period.



The maximum reward of the new Deferred Incentive Plan 2017 to be paid in cash in 2020 will correspond to up to 3.7 million euros.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications, IR, tel. +358 (0)20 750 2859



