Tecan Group AG: Tecan announces change in Management Board

Männedorf, Switzerland, December 14, 2016 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that Dr. Stefan Traeger has informed the company, that he will be leaving Tecan to become Chief Executive Officer of another publicly listed company. Stefan Traeger has been Head of the Life Sciences Business division and member of the Management Board since July 2013. He will leave Tecan by no later than the end of June 30, 2017.
Tecan's Board of Directors and CEO thank Stefan Traeger for his strong engagement and the important service of developing Tecan's Life Sciences Business and wish him all the best for the future.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com (http://www.tecan.com)) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
