IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, before the open of market.

In conjunction with the earnings release, investors will have the opportunity to listen to IHS Markit senior management review its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results via conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 8:00 am EST. To hear the live event, visit the IHS Markit investor website at http://investor.ihsmarkit.com and log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on January 17. To access the webcast recording, visit http://investor.ihsmarkit.com.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Contacts:

News Media Contact:

IHS Markit

Dan Wilinsky, +1-303-397-2468

dan.wilinsky@ihsmarkit.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

IHS Markit

Eric Boyer, +1-303-397-2969

eric.boyer@ihsmarkit.com

