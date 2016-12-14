Instart Logic's 'Ad Integrity' Solution Balances End-user and Publisher Needs, and Preserves the Integrity of Publisher's Content

Instart Logic, Inc.:

Ad blocker adoption grows to mainstream non-technical users 2016 projected loss of €38.9 billion in advertising revenue globally by digital publishers (source: Adobe report, Sept 2015); ad blocking threatens business model of digital publishers of high quality free content

End-users install Ad Blockers to prevent annoying and intrusive ads such as pop-up videos and ads that take over the screen. However, they act as a "blunt instrument" blocking all ads including relevant and contextual ads that research shows most users don't mind.

Instart Logic's cloud-based 'AppShield Ad Integrity' solution circumvents ad blockers allowing premium digital publishers to monetise their sites through online advertising while delivering high quality free content; deployment requires only a simple DNS change. Solution deployed and operational in a large number of premium publishers.

Ad Integrity comes on heels of Facebook successfully disabling ad blockers and unlocking significant Q3 ad revenue in the process

Ad Integrity solution works across display and video advertisements and is transparent to ad delivery and measurement systems. No changes are required to the publisher's existing ecosystem of ad exchanges, ad networks and ad serving systems.

End-user desire to remove annoying ads should be respected many premium publishers working with Instart Logic choose to adopt limited advertising for users with ad-blockers installed.

Solution integrated into the world's most advanced endpoint-aware application delivery service for high levels of performance, security and reliability with a globally-deployed delivery service

Ad blocking adoption has risen dramatically around the world putting digital publishers at risk of going out of business or having to lock all premium content behind paywalls. However, an elegant and holistic technology solution preserving the needs of both digital publishers and the digital media-consuming public has arrived to market from Instart Logic, a company that makes websites and mobile apps fast and secure. Instart Logic today announced AppShield Ad Integrity, a technology breakthrough that circumvents ad blockers so a healthy ecosystem of digital publishers of free high quality content continues to grow and thrive.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For more information, please contact Priya Patel at prpatel@instartlogic.com.

About Instart Logic

Instart Logic, Inc., is the world's first endpoint-aware application delivery solution that makes applications fast, secure, and easy to operate. Instart Logic's platform combines machine learning, virtualization, and open APIs with a content delivery network (CDN) for global delivery. Using Instart Logic, enterprises can provide ultra-fast, visually immersive and secure experiences on any device to maximize revenue, deliver superior customer experiences and gain competitive advantage. Instart Logic is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Four Rivers Group, Geodesic Capital, Greylock Partners, Hermes Growth Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Sutter Hill Ventures, Telstra Ventures, Tenaya Capital, Wing Venture Capital and several notable Silicon Valley angel investors. Learn more at https://www.instartlogic.com or follow us on Twitter at @InstartLogic.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161214005420/en/

Contacts:

Instart Logic, Inc.

Priya Patel, +44 (0) 7984 789 674

prpatel@instartlogic.com