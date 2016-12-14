

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Punch Taverns Plc. (PUB.L) confirmed that it has received a proposal from Patron Capital Advisers LLP regarding a possible cash offer for Punch at 174 pence per Punch share.



As part of the Patron Proposal, Heineken N.V. would acquire Punch A (one of two securitisation structures within the Punch group) from Patron immediately following completion of Patron's offer for Punch. The Patron Proposal is conditional on, amongst other things, the recommendation of the Board. The Board is in advanced discussions with Patron and Heineken regarding the Patron Proposal.



Punch Taverns also confirmed that it has also received an approach from Emerald Investment Partners Limited regarding a possible cash offer for Punch at 185 pence per Punch share.



The Emerald Proposal is conditional on arranging committed financing, confirmatory due diligence, and the recommendation of the Board.



Punch Taverns Board is in discussions with Emerald regarding the Emerald Proposal.



As per the U.K. rule, Patron and Emerald are required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 11 January 2017, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Punch or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel,



