China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report 2016 Featuring 3 Domestic High-Speed Steel Producers, 8 Foreign Players & 7 Sawing Machine Manufacturers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2016-2020 focuses on the followings:

  • Bi-metal band saw blade industry in China (definition & classification, development history, industry chain, industry policies, development trends, etc.);
  • Bi-metal band saw blade-related industries including high-speed steel and sawing machine (market size, competitive landscape, import & export);
  • Global bi-metal band saw blade industry (market size, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.);
  • Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market (market size, import & export, competitive landscape, etc.);
  • 3 domestic high-speed steel producers (Tiangong International, Heye Special Steel, Jiangsu Feida) (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, latest developments, etc.);
  • 8 foreign players including DOALL, Lenox Tools and Starrett and 6 domestic bi-metal band saw blade producers including Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) and Benxi Tool (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.);
  • 7 sawing machine manufacturers including Zhejiang Julihuang Sawing Machine Group and Shijiazhuang WinFox Machinery Inc. (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.) ]

As the Chinese economy moves into the "new normal" during the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), domestic traditional industries like steel and non-ferrous metals start to experience a contraction in production capacity, leading to a sustained drop in demand for processing machine tools including sawing machine and a reduced bi-metal band saw blade market size. China's bi-metal band saw blade sales dropped from 53.50 million meters in 2011 to 46.91 million meters in 2015 at a CAGR of -2.6%.

As the country's manufacturing won't pick up in the short run, the bi-metal band saw blade industry is expected to continue the momentum of sliding at a low speed with market demand reaching an estimated 45.93 million meters in 2020, edging down 0.4% annually on average over 2015.

Local brands, focusing on low- and mid-range products and represented by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) and Benxi Tool, occupy an over 60% share of the Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market; foreign brands, with their eyes on high-end products market, are represented by US LENOX, Japanese AMADA, and Swedish BAHCO. AMADA and BAHCO have built plants in Lianyungang and Kunshan (Jiangsu) for the production of bi-metal band saw blades.

Of local brands, Benxi Tool has the largest capacity (15.05 million meters/a bi-metal band saw blade), primarily low- and mid-end brands including LIONS, FORK, SHARE and ROMANCE, followed by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) with annual bi-metal band saw blade capacity of 13.588 million meters/a, covering full range of brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry

2 High-speed Steel Industry in China

3 Sawing Machine Industry in China

4 Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry

5 Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry in China

6 Major High-speed Steel Enterprises

7 Major Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Enterprises

8 Major Chinese Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Enterprises

9 Major Chinese Band Sawing Machine Enterprises

10 Market Summary and Development Forecast

Companies Mentioned

  • AMADA Lianyungang Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Amada
  • BAHCO
  • Benxi Bi-Metal Saw Co., Ltd.
  • Benxi Tool Co., Ltd.
  • Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd.
  • Dalian Bi-Metal S&T Co., Ltd.
  • DoALL Company
  • Dongbei Special Steel Group Dalian Special Steel Co., Ltd.
  • EBERLE
  • Heye Special Steel Co., Ltd.
  • Hunan Techamp Saw & Manufacture Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Feida Group
  • Lenox Tools
  • RONTGEN
  • Shijiazhuang WinFox Machinery Inc.
  • Snap-on Asia Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
  • Starrett
  • Tiangong International Co., Ltd.
  • WIKUS
  • Zhejiang Aolinfa Machine Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Chendiao Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Hengyu Sawing Machine Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Hujin Machine Tool Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Julihuang Sawing Machine Group Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Weiye Sawing Machine Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xf423l/china_bimetal

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire