China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report 2016 Featuring 3 Domestic High-Speed Steel Producers, 8 Foreign Players & 7 Sawing Machine Manufacturers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.
China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2016-2020 focuses on the followings:
- Bi-metal band saw blade industry in China (definition & classification, development history, industry chain, industry policies, development trends, etc.);
- Bi-metal band saw blade-related industries including high-speed steel and sawing machine (market size, competitive landscape, import & export);
- Global bi-metal band saw blade industry (market size, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.);
- Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market (market size, import & export, competitive landscape, etc.);
- 3 domestic high-speed steel producers (Tiangong International, Heye Special Steel, Jiangsu Feida) (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, latest developments, etc.);
- 8 foreign players including DOALL, Lenox Tools and Starrett and 6 domestic bi-metal band saw blade producers including Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) and Benxi Tool (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.);
- 7 sawing machine manufacturers including Zhejiang Julihuang Sawing Machine Group and Shijiazhuang WinFox Machinery Inc. (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.) ]
As the Chinese economy moves into the "new normal" during the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), domestic traditional industries like steel and non-ferrous metals start to experience a contraction in production capacity, leading to a sustained drop in demand for processing machine tools including sawing machine and a reduced bi-metal band saw blade market size. China's bi-metal band saw blade sales dropped from 53.50 million meters in 2011 to 46.91 million meters in 2015 at a CAGR of -2.6%.
As the country's manufacturing won't pick up in the short run, the bi-metal band saw blade industry is expected to continue the momentum of sliding at a low speed with market demand reaching an estimated 45.93 million meters in 2020, edging down 0.4% annually on average over 2015.
Local brands, focusing on low- and mid-range products and represented by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) and Benxi Tool, occupy an over 60% share of the Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market; foreign brands, with their eyes on high-end products market, are represented by US LENOX, Japanese AMADA, and Swedish BAHCO. AMADA and BAHCO have built plants in Lianyungang and Kunshan (Jiangsu) for the production of bi-metal band saw blades.
Of local brands, Benxi Tool has the largest capacity (15.05 million meters/a bi-metal band saw blade), primarily low- and mid-end brands including LIONS, FORK, SHARE and ROMANCE, followed by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) with annual bi-metal band saw blade capacity of 13.588 million meters/a, covering full range of brands.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry
2 High-speed Steel Industry in China
3 Sawing Machine Industry in China
4 Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry
5 Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry in China
6 Major High-speed Steel Enterprises
7 Major Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Enterprises
8 Major Chinese Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Enterprises
9 Major Chinese Band Sawing Machine Enterprises
10 Market Summary and Development Forecast
Companies Mentioned
- AMADA Lianyungang Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Amada
- BAHCO
- Benxi Bi-Metal Saw Co., Ltd.
- Benxi Tool Co., Ltd.
- Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd.
- Dalian Bi-Metal S&T Co., Ltd.
- DoALL Company
- Dongbei Special Steel Group Dalian Special Steel Co., Ltd.
- EBERLE
- Heye Special Steel Co., Ltd.
- Hunan Techamp Saw & Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Feida Group
- Lenox Tools
- RONTGEN
- Shijiazhuang WinFox Machinery Inc.
- Snap-on Asia Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
- Starrett
- Tiangong International Co., Ltd.
- WIKUS
- Zhejiang Aolinfa Machine Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Chendiao Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Hengyu Sawing Machine Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Hujin Machine Tool Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Julihuang Sawing Machine Group Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Weiye Sawing Machine Co., Ltd.
