China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report 2016 Featuring 3 Domestic High-Speed Steel Producers, 8 Foreign Players & 7 Sawing Machine Manufacturers - Research and Markets

Bi-metal band saw blade industry in China (definition & classification, development history, industry chain, industry policies, development trends, etc.);

(definition & classification, development history, industry chain, industry policies, development trends, etc.); Bi-metal band saw blade-related industries including high-speed steel and sawing machine (market size, competitive landscape, import & export);

Global bi-metal band saw blade industry (market size, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.);

Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market (market size, import & export, competitive landscape, etc.);

3 domestic high-speed steel producers (Tiangong International, Heye Special Steel, Jiangsu Feida) (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, latest developments, etc.);

8 foreign players including DOALL, Lenox Tools and Starrett and 6 domestic bi-metal band saw blade producers including Bichamp Cutting Technology ( Hunan ) and Benxi Tool (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.);

and Starrett and 6 domestic bi-metal band saw blade producers including Bichamp Cutting Technology ( ) and Benxi Tool (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.); 7 sawing machine manufacturers including Zhejiang Julihuang Sawing Machine Group and Shijiazhuang WinFox Machinery Inc. (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.) ]

As the Chinese economy moves into the "new normal" during the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), domestic traditional industries like steel and non-ferrous metals start to experience a contraction in production capacity, leading to a sustained drop in demand for processing machine tools including sawing machine and a reduced bi-metal band saw blade market size. China's bi-metal band saw blade sales dropped from 53.50 million meters in 2011 to 46.91 million meters in 2015 at a CAGR of -2.6%.

As the country's manufacturing won't pick up in the short run, the bi-metal band saw blade industry is expected to continue the momentum of sliding at a low speed with market demand reaching an estimated 45.93 million meters in 2020, edging down 0.4% annually on average over 2015.

Local brands, focusing on low- and mid-range products and represented by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) and Benxi Tool, occupy an over 60% share of the Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market; foreign brands, with their eyes on high-end products market, are represented by US LENOX, Japanese AMADA, and Swedish BAHCO. AMADA and BAHCO have built plants in Lianyungang and Kunshan (Jiangsu) for the production of bi-metal band saw blades.

Of local brands, Benxi Tool has the largest capacity (15.05 million meters/a bi-metal band saw blade), primarily low- and mid-end brands including LIONS, FORK, SHARE and ROMANCE, followed by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) with annual bi-metal band saw blade capacity of 13.588 million meters/a, covering full range of brands.

