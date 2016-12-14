Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Strategic Business Report 2016-2022: Hydrocarbon Freezers - The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory Freezers Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens in US$ by the following Segments:

Laboratory Refrigerators (General Purpose Lab Refrigerator, Explosion Proof Refrigerator, Portable Refrigerator, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, & Walk-In Refrigerator)

Laboratory Freezers (General Purpose Lab Freezer, Explosion Proof Freezer, & Ultra Low Temperature Freezer)

Laboratory Ovens (General Purpose Lab Ovens, & Vacuum Ovens)

The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as



AGA Marvel (US)

Azbil Telstar, S.L. ( Spain )

) Carbolite GERO Limited (UK)

Chart Industries, Inc. (US)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company (US)

Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) Helmer Scientific (US)

Labcold Ltd. (UK)

NuAire Inc. (US)

Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Worthington Industries (US)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Indispensable in Clinical & Biological Research Fields

Demand Spikes from Food Testing Labs

Growing Demand for Subcontracting Private Laboratories

Market Trends and Developments in Refrigerators and Freezers Market

Factors Influencing Choice of Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers

Energy Efficiency Comes to the Fore

Hydrocarbon Freezers: The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory Freezers Market

Technological Advances Putting the Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market in Overdrive

Select Laboratory Refrigerator and Freezer Manufacturers and Products

Development of Alternative Refrigerants to Take Centre Stage in Future

Price Pressures Haunt Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market

Advanced Refrigerators Allow Remote Allocation

Rapidly Expanding Blood Banking Market Drives Laboratory Refrigerators Market

Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to Rise Rapidly

Supply Concerns Drive Technological Developments in Blood Bank Refrigerators and Freezers

New Models of Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Foray into the Market

Recent Trends and Issues in the Laboratory Ovens Market

Growing Prominence of Laboratory Ovens

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Types of Laboratory Refrigerators

General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerators

Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators & Freezers

Explosion-Proof Laboratory Refrigerators

Undercounter Explosion-Proof Refrigerator

Two-Door Explosion-Proof Refrigerator/Freezer

Explosion-Proof Upright Freezer

Portable Laboratory Refrigerators/Freezers

Micro Miniature Refrigerators

Blood Bank Refrigerators

Functioning of a Blood Bank Refrigerator

Types of Blood Bank Refrigerators

3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



Helmer Scientific Rolls Out MLR102 Countertop Medical-grade Refrigerator

Thermo Scientific Develops New TSX Ultra-low Temperature Freezers

Despatch Industries Rolls Out LFC2-12 Laboratory Oven

Cole-Parmer Releases Stable-Temperature Laboratory Ovens

Health Care Logistics Launches Evolve Refrigerator

Lovibond Releases EX Series Spark Free Lab Fridges

Thermo Scientific Rolls Out TSX Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Releases XBF40 Series Blast Freezers

REMI Launches A Range of Laboratory Products

Despatch Industries Unveils New Models in Walk-in Ovens

Helmer Scientific Launches i.Series® Ultra-Low Freezers

Esco Launches Lexicon II ULT Freezer

Panasonic Introduces New Range of -30°C Biomedical Freezers

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Worthington to Acquire Taylor Wharton's CryoScience Business

KKR Acquires Stake in Panasonic Healthcare

Carbolite and Gero to Merge

Helmer Scientific Acquires ThermoLine Plasma Freezers from ThermoGenesis

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)



The United States (49)

(49) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (30)

(30) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (12)

(12) - The United Kingdom (7)

(7) - Italy (2)

(2) - Spain (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

(Excluding Japan) (6) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fmdzs3/laboratory

