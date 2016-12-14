Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Strategic Business Report 2016-2022: Hydrocarbon Freezers - The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory Freezers Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens in US$ by the following Segments:
- Laboratory Refrigerators (General Purpose Lab Refrigerator, Explosion Proof Refrigerator, Portable Refrigerator, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, & Walk-In Refrigerator)
- Laboratory Freezers (General Purpose Lab Freezer, Explosion Proof Freezer, & Ultra Low Temperature Freezer)
- Laboratory Ovens (General Purpose Lab Ovens, & Vacuum Ovens)
The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AGA Marvel (US)
- Azbil Telstar, S.L. (Spain)
- Carbolite GERO Limited (UK)
- Chart Industries, Inc. (US)
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company (US)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- Helmer Scientific (US)
- Labcold Ltd. (UK)
- NuAire Inc. (US)
- Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
- Worthington Industries (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Indispensable in Clinical & Biological Research Fields
- Demand Spikes from Food Testing Labs
- Growing Demand for Subcontracting Private Laboratories
- Market Trends and Developments in Refrigerators and Freezers Market
- Factors Influencing Choice of Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers
- Energy Efficiency Comes to the Fore
- Hydrocarbon Freezers: The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory Freezers Market
- Technological Advances Putting the Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market in Overdrive
- Select Laboratory Refrigerator and Freezer Manufacturers and Products
- Development of Alternative Refrigerants to Take Centre Stage in Future
- Price Pressures Haunt Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market
- Advanced Refrigerators Allow Remote Allocation
- Rapidly Expanding Blood Banking Market Drives Laboratory Refrigerators Market
- Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to Rise Rapidly
- Supply Concerns Drive Technological Developments in Blood Bank Refrigerators and Freezers
- New Models of Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Foray into the Market
- Recent Trends and Issues in the Laboratory Ovens Market
- Growing Prominence of Laboratory Ovens
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Types of Laboratory Refrigerators
- General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerators
- Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators & Freezers
- Explosion-Proof Laboratory Refrigerators
- Undercounter Explosion-Proof Refrigerator
- Two-Door Explosion-Proof Refrigerator/Freezer
- Explosion-Proof Upright Freezer
- Portable Laboratory Refrigerators/Freezers
- Micro Miniature Refrigerators
- Blood Bank Refrigerators
- Functioning of a Blood Bank Refrigerator
- Types of Blood Bank Refrigerators
3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- Helmer Scientific Rolls Out MLR102 Countertop Medical-grade Refrigerator
- Thermo Scientific Develops New TSX Ultra-low Temperature Freezers
- Despatch Industries Rolls Out LFC2-12 Laboratory Oven
- Cole-Parmer Releases Stable-Temperature Laboratory Ovens
- Health Care Logistics Launches Evolve Refrigerator
- Lovibond Releases EX Series Spark Free Lab Fridges
- Thermo Scientific Rolls Out TSX Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Releases XBF40 Series Blast Freezers
- REMI Launches A Range of Laboratory Products
- Despatch Industries Unveils New Models in Walk-in Ovens
- Helmer Scientific Launches i.Series® Ultra-Low Freezers
- Esco Launches Lexicon II ULT Freezer
- Panasonic Introduces New Range of -30°C Biomedical Freezers
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Worthington to Acquire Taylor Wharton's CryoScience Business
- KKR Acquires Stake in Panasonic Healthcare
- Carbolite and Gero to Merge
- Helmer Scientific Acquires ThermoLine Plasma Freezers from ThermoGenesis
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)
- The United States (49)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (30)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (12)
- - The United Kingdom (7)
- - Italy (2)
- - Spain (2)
- - Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Latin America (1)
