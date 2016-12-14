Global Broadcast Switchers Strategic Business Market Report 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Broadcast Switchers - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Broadcast Switchers in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as



Barco N.V ( Belgium )

) Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Broadcast Pix, Inc. ( USA )

) Datavideo Technologies Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. ( Canada )

) FOR-A Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Grass Valley USA , LLC ( USA )

, LLC ( ) Imagine Communications Corporation ( USA )

) IHSE USA , Ltd. ( USA )

, Ltd. ( ) Ikegami Electronics ( U.S.A ), Inc. ( USA )

), Inc. ( ) Kramer Electronics Ltd. ( Israel )

) Matrix Switch Corporation (US)

NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) NewTek, Inc. (US)

Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Ross Video Limited ( Canada )

) Semtech Canada, Inc. ( Canada )

) Snell Group (UK)

Sony Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) TV One ( USA )

) Utah Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Single Most Visible Presence of TV Broadcasting in Media Consumption Sustains Growth in the Broadcast Switchers Market

Market Overview

Pressure On Broadcasters for Value Creation Through Continuous Innovation Spurs Investments in Broadcast Switchers

Shift of Broadcast TV from Analog to Digital & the Ensuing Rise in TV Viewership Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Broadcast Switchers

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Growing Appetite for Live Breaking News & Stories Drives Deployment of Television Production Trucks & Spurs Demand for Portable Broadcast Switchers

Expanding Applications into Non-Broadcast Sectors to Benefit Growth in the Market

Rise of User Generated Content & the Ensuing Increase in Mobile Broadcasting Spurs Demand for Highly Compact Broadcast Switchers

Production Switchers with High-End Digital Video Effects Grow in Popularity

Scalable & Future Proof Multi-Device Master Switchers Witness Strong Demand

The Robustly Growing Video Surveillance Industry Drives Demand for Video Routing Switchers

Trend Towards Automation of TV Broadcasting Provides a Strong Business Case for Switchers

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Broadcast Switchers: A Definition

Routing Switchers

Production Switchers

Master Switchers

Switching in the Broadcasting Industry: A Generic Overview

Evolution of Switchers

Types of Switchers

Sequential Switcher

Presentation Switcher

Bypass Switcher

Benefits of Switchers

Applications in TV production

Vision Mixer

Synchronization

3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS



DVIGear Unveils 4K MultiViewer Switcher/Scaler

SAM Unveils Live Production Switcher

KanexPro Introduces 4K Matrix Switcher

Sony Launches 4K/IP Switchers

Grass Valley Launches Compact Production Switcher

Comprehensive Launches HDMI Switchers

Penmac Unveils LEDView530 Switcher/Scaler

Black Box Introduces Modular Matrix Switchers

Sensoray Launches New Routing Switcher

Kramer Launches New Presentation Switcher/Scaler

Kramer Unveils New Presentation Digital Switcher/Scaler

Gefen Unveils 4K UHD Matrix Switcher

Kramer Launches 12-Input Digital Switcher/Scaler

Roland Unveils New Video Switcher

Roland Introduces New Hybrid Video Switcher

DVDO Launches 4X4 UHD Matrix Switcher

Grass Valley Launches New Video Production Center Switcher

FSR Introduces 4K-Capable Matrix Switcher

tvONE Launches CORIOmatrix Mini

IHSE USA Launches New CPU Switch/Converter

Launches New CPU Switch/Converter Ross Video Unveils Acuity Switcher

Panasonic Introduces 2ME Broadcast Switcher

IHSE USA Launches New Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers

Launches New Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers Livestream Introduces New Live Production Switcher

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



QVC Selects Kayenne K-Frame Switchers from Grass Valley

Belden Acquires Grass Valley

Quantel Acquires Snell

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 51)



The United States (28)

(28) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (7)

(7) - France (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (4)

(4) - Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

(Excluding Japan) (7) Middle-East (1)

