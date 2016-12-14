$8.7 Billion Global Corrosion Inhibitors Markets, 2021 - Breakdowns of the Market by Application, Type, Functionality, end User and Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Corrosion Inhibitors: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for corrosion inhibitors is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2021 from $6.9 billion in 2016, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2016 through 2021.



In this report, the market is segmented based on product type (water based, oil based and solvent based), end-user industry, chemical type (inorganic and organic), protection method (active and passive) and geographic region. The raw materials and key technologies used in corrosion inhibitors are also covered at length.

There is tremendous demand for corrosion inhibitors from industries such as oil and gas, concrete, refinery, water treatment process, power generation and metal. The equipment used in these industries is prone to corrosion and as a result the companies that own the equipment suffer tremendous production losses every year.



Additionally, shale gas exploration, the development of power generation plants, growth in construction and water treatment processes will provide significant opportunities within the market for corrosion inhibitors. Many industrial machines, equipment, pipelines and parts used in power generation require the application of corrosion inhibitors on a regular basis to avoid deterioration and rusting, which is a very common occurrence in these sectors. The major types of products included in the report are water, oil and solvent based.

The competitive landscape of the global market for corrosion inhibitors is discussed and includes profiles of the major companies and their product portfolios and recent developments.



This report provides:

An overview of the global markets for corrosive inhibitors

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and projections of CAGRs through 2021

Coverage of these inhibitors as they relate to industries including petroleum, cement and concrete, pulp & paper, metals, water treatment, power generation, chemical processing, mining, transportation and manufacturing industries such as electronics and textile

A look at their use in domains such as aircraft, automobile, highway bridges, hydroelectric power, and nuclear industries

Breakdowns of the market by application, type, functionality, end user and geography

A look at market determinants such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

Profiles of major players in the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: Market Segmentation



5: Regional Market Analysis



6: Company Profiles



