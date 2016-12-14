

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has done an update for iOS 10.2 and introduced a digital tv guide and a few more features. The update include a lot of redesigned emoj and that too with more details. The tv guide will be available only in U.S. and it exclude the popular netflix. There will be new wallpapers and videos app widget.



Through the update, Apple has fixed certain bugs to make it more stable. The new software update will be available for iPhone 5 and later versions, iPad 4th generation and later and iPod touch 6th generation and further versions.



The tech giant gas introduced iOS 10.2 to developers in October along with its iOS 10.1.1 update. The company noted that the public release is after seven beta tests.



Users can avail the new iOS 10.2 by connecting the device to iTunes or downloading from Settings > General > Software Update.



With the new emoji, Apple has added professions such as scientist, teacher, pilot, firefighter, etc. The software can predict the emoji as you type and need to just tap to incorporate it. The emoji will appear three times larger within a message, apple noted.



In another development, Apple said its wireless headphones will be available online from Wednesday and will be there at Apple stores, Apple authorized resellers and select carriers from next week. High quality audio and long battery life are the projected peculiarity of the wireless airpods. Through double tap on airpods, one can access Siri to control music, get directions, make and receive calls or perform other tasks.



Apple noted that, 'This revolutionary experience is enabled by the new ultra-low power Apple W1 chip, which enables AirPods to deliver high-quality audio and industry-leading battery life in a completely wireless design. AirPods deliver up to five hours of listening time on one charge while the custom-designed charging case holds additional charges for an industry-leading total of more than 24 hours of listening time, ensuring AirPods are charged and ready to go whenever you are.'



