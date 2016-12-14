LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - December 14, 2016) - Insurance company and claim professional customers of DropIn Inc. (DropIn) can now order on-demand, live-streaming drone video of properties to be assessed or damage to be estimated via the DropIn mobile app.

Los Angeles, California-based DropIn was the first company to provide two-way audio with less than one second latency live streamed from a drone, and is an innovative provider of live video and still image capture via drones and smartphones for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance and automotive industries. And now, DropIn's mobile-to-mobile (M2M) access to on-demand drone live video is delivering transformative benefits to the insurance industry again.

"Insurance underwriters, claim managers, and field adjusters want to provide the best possible service for customers and close cases faster," said Louis Ziskin, CEO for DropIn. "Never before have key stakeholders in the insurance process had the ability to order drone video exactly at the first notice of loss or when a new business application needs to be processed in real-time. The DropIn mobile app puts our insurance customers in control by enabling drone live video to be ordered and viewed on a mobile-to-mobile basis."

The broader high-definition (HD) still image capture and live video streaming capabilities of the DropIn Platform make it possible for insurers to better manage the underwriting evaluation and claim adjustment processes. Insurers can now directly order image capture through DropIn's crowdsourced network of independent operators (Droperators), dispatch an adjuster for image capture, or rely on an internal or external adjuster to order drone footage in the field via this new M2M feature.

Now available for iOS devices in the App Store, the DropIn app's M2M feature lets professionals involved in insurance underwriting, claims adjustment and managed repair network operations work smarter, not harder. In addition to the obvious benefits of the DropIn app's new M2M feature for insurers, consumers can access and utilize the M2M feature to deploy a drone to almost any location on-demand for the capture of live video.

Ziskin will demonstrate this and other DropIn image capture capabilities for insurance industry attendees, press and potential investors during the Plug and Play Insurance Accelerator's Winter Summit on Wednesday, December 14 at 2 p.m. PST at Plug and Play's Sunnyvale, California location.

About DropIn, Inc. (DropIn)

DropIn, Inc. (DropIn) provides an on-demand, live video platform which enables more precise underwriting risk assessments, speeds claim resolution, enhances damage estimate accuracy, and reduces indemnity and loss adjustment expenses (LAE). DropIn ensures property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, managing general agencies (MGAs), third-party adjusters (TPAs), segments of the automotive industry, and managed repair networks, can access and utilize streaming video and high-resolution photos captured directly by customers or via a crowdsourced independent contractor network using commonly-available insurtech tools, such as smartphones and drones, to achieve better insight into the intricacies of auto and property damage for enhanced decision-making. For more information about DropIn, please visit www.dropininc.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/14/11G125128/Images/LouisZiskinDrone2-a01f85528a8587d7befe7204a241a8db.jpg

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

(859) 803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com