Types of Synthetic Leather Market Analysis by Industry Size, Share, Applications, Vendors and Forecasts to 2021

Global Synthetic Leather Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021 has analysed the market by Type (PVC, Normal PU, Microfiber PU and Ecological function PU), by Mode of Application (Sport Shoes, Bags, Furniture, Car Interiors, Sports Goods and Other Application), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa), by Country (USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Synthetic Leather is manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

Synthetic Leather was first produced near the turn of the century. The insufficient supplies and high cost of genuine leather brought about the demand for Synthetic Leather. Synthetic Leather has gradually replaced genuine leather in many fields. Over the past few decades, the demand for high quality Synthetic Leather has increased tremendously.

Though there are a number of materials used to produce Synthetic Leather, PU and PVC remain the most commonly used choices in market. PU Synthetic Leather is more flexible and has a much higher tensile, tearing and bursting strength. Furthermore, whereas PVC Synthetic Leather can only be used to make items with a low stress tolerance, PU Synthetic Leather can be used to make a wide variety of products which must be made from strong materials with a high stress tolerance such as boots, shoes bags, luggage, belts, gloves, and upholstery for furniture and car seats.

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Synthetic Leather market.

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016; Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Synthetic Leather, for each region, from 2011 to 2016; Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016; Chapter 11, Synthetic Leather market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021; Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Synthetic Leather sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers are Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, Sanfang, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Kunshan Xiefu, Huafon Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, Hongdeli, Shandong Friendship and Wangkang Group.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers are North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers are PVC, Normal PU, Microfiber PU, Ecological function PU

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Sport Shoes, Bags, Furniture, Car Interiors, Sports Goods and Other Application

