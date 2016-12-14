OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Infrastructure Canada

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today announced the appointment of Dwight Duncan as Chair of the Board of Directors at the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA). The appointment is for a five-year period and was made following an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. Mr. Duncan has served as interim Chairperson of the WDBA since January 1, 2016.

As Chair of the Board, Mr. Duncan brings considerable experience to this important position as a result of his diverse career accomplishments in both the private and public sectors and in depth knowledge of the Windsor-Detroit region. He is a Senior Strategic Advisor at McMillan LLP and also serves on numerous boards of directors. As a member of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario from 1995 to 2013, Mr. Duncan held a number of cabinet positions including Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Minister of Energy, Minister of Revenue, and Minister of Government Services.

"I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Dwight Duncan as Chairperson of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. His experience in effectively managing complex and sensitive files, paired with his deep knowledge and passion for the region will be pivotal in assuring the advancement of this organization, which is so vital to maintaining Canada's most significant trade partnership with the United States."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

-- The WDBA is a not-for-profit Canadian Crown Corporation that manages the procurement process for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan. -- The new six-lane bridge will be an essential addition to the busiest Canada-U.S. commercial land border crossing. It will provide important benefits for residents of Windsor, Detroit and neighbouring communities by reducing commercial traffic on their streets and creating new economic opportunities in their communities. -- Over the past year, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has accomplished a number of important milestones, most notably, the closing of the Request for Qualifications process, selecting three short-listed bidders, and issuing the Request for Proposals in November for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. -- Mr. Duncan serves on the Board of Travelers Insurance Canada, the Dominion General Insurance Company, Crown Crest Trust, the Global Risk Institute, the MS Society of Canada Scientific Research Foundation, and the Management Advisory Board of the Odette School of Business at the University of Windsor.

