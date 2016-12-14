$1.75 Billion ECG Cable and ECG Leadwires Market - Material, Usability, ECG Leadwires by Machine Type & Patient Care Setting - Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The Global ECG Cables and ECG Leadwire Market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2016-2021).

The report provides a picture on ECG cables and ECG leadwires across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as material, usability, leadwires by machine type, patient care setting and regions.

Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Factors such as growing geriatric population, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rising disposable income, and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In addition, rapidly developing Asian countries are offering significant growth opportunities for players in the ECG cables and ECG leadwire market. However, high cost of disposable cables is one of the major factor restraining the market growth.

Companies Mentioned:

3M Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Conmed Corporation

Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Mindray Medical International Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Schiller Ag

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global ECG Cables and ECG Leadwires Market, by Material

7 Global ECG Cables and ECG Leadwires Market, by Usability

8 Global ECG Leadwires Market, by Machine Type

9 Global ECG Cables and Leadwires Market, by Patient Care Setting

10 Global ECG Cables and Leadwires Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wpc9mb/ecg_cable_and_ecg

