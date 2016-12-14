$30 Million Tert Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market - By Application & Region - Global Forecast To 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Butylated triphenyl phosphate market is projected to reach USD 30.7 million by 2026

The increasing number of vehicles around the world has led to an increase in the demand for lubricants, which is in turn is driving the global butylated triphenyl phosphate market. Whereas, volatile crude oil prices are expected to restrain market growth.

The flame retardants application segment of global butylated triphenyl phosphate market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Butylated triphenyl phosphate offers several properties, such as, superior thermal resistance, and high corrosion resistance. Butylated triphenyl phosphate is widely used as a flame retardant in the plastic manufacturing industry.

The Latin American butylated triphenyl phosphate market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for butylated triphenyl phosphate from Brazil. With the increasing demand from its construction and automotive industries, Brazil is a major consumer of butylated triphenyl phosphate in the Latin American region.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the butylated triphenyl phosphate market in 2015, and this large share is mainly attributed to the large industrial base in the region.

