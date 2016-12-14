$106 Billion Industrial Starch Market - Type, Source, Application, Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Starch Market by Type (Native, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners), Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Application (Food, Feed, Paper Making & Corrugation, Pharmaceutical), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

In terms of value, the market is projected to reach USD 106.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2016. The market is driven by factors such as growth in demand for convenience foods, and multiple functionalities of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in a diverse range of end-user industries. High R&D costs and growing gum Arabic market are the major constraints for this market.

The corn segment accounted for the largest market share in the industrial starch market, due to the large production of cornstarch globally, which is used in a diverse range of applications, owing to its multiple functionalities. It is followed by cassava, which is the fastest-growing segment.

The development of both, food and non-food applications of cassava starch, has resulted in its growing demand, which is expected to grow further significantly in the next few years.

The food & beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial starch market, by application, in 2015. The dominance of this application can be attributed to the growing significance of varied functionality and continued usage of starch in a diverse range of food & beverage applications.

The industrial starch market, by form, was dominated by the liquid form and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is attributed to the wide use of sweeteners such as maltodextrin and glucose syrups in the liquid form in a range of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care applications due to their functionalities such as thickening, bulking, and stabilizing.

Companies Mentioned:

Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag

Altia Industrial Services

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

Royal Cosun

Tate & Lyle Plc

The Tereos Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Outlook

7 Industrial Starch Market, by Type

8 Industrial Starch Market, by Source

9 Industrial Starch Market, by Application

10 Industrial Starch Market, by Form

11 Industrial Starch Market, by Function

12 Industrial Starch Market, by Region

13 Brand Overview

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

