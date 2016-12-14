$2.6 Billion Interactive Projector Market - Technology, Projection Distance, Dimension, Application, Resolution & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Interactive Projector Market by Technology (DLP, LCD), Projection Distance, Dimension, Application, Resolution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The interactive projector market was valued at 670.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach 2.6 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% between 2016 and 2022.

Increasing adoption of interactive projectors in education segment, low cost of interactive projectors compared to interactive whiteboards, significant advantages of interactive projectors over conventional projectors are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the interactive market. Low awareness of the consumers regarding interactive projectors in developing countries restrains the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and so on. Increasing government support and education spending, technology adoption in education and corporate segment are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. Also, increasing number of schools and enterprises in the APAC region helps to drive the growth of the interactive projector market in the APAC region.

North America is the leading region in the interactive projector market. The education sector in the U.S. has witnessed vast adoption of technology. The government efforts to adopt various new technologies in the education application drive the growth in North America.

