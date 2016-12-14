FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, December 14
14 December 2016
FIRSTGROUP PLC
DIRECTOR EXTERNAL APPOINTMENT
Warwick Brady
FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') gives notice that Warwick Brady, a non-executive director of the Group, has been appointed as Deputy Group CEO of Stobart Group Limited, the London Stock Exchange-listed infrastructure and support services business, with effect from 3 January 2017. It is intended that Warwick will join the Stobart Group Limited board of directors following the company's Annual General Meeting in June 2017. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Authority.
