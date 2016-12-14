sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.12.2016

14.12.2016 | 17:12
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, December 14

14 December 2016

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTOR EXTERNAL APPOINTMENT

Warwick Brady

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') gives notice that Warwick Brady, a non-executive director of the Group, has been appointed as Deputy Group CEO of Stobart Group Limited, the London Stock Exchange-listed infrastructure and support services business, with effect from 3 January 2017. It is intended that Warwick will join the Stobart Group Limited board of directors following the company's Annual General Meeting in June 2017. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Hampson
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 207 725 5306


