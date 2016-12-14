INDIAN WELLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Renaissance Indian Wells will celebrate the December holidays with an exciting 12-day roster of fun and festivities, including movie showings in the resort's brand new

During 12 Days of Renaissance, the Palm Springs-area resort presents the most cherished traditions of the holidays -- including the gift of giving. Participants in this popular celebration are invited to bring along an unwrapped toy for donation to a Coachella Valley children's charity. Many 12 Days of Renaissance festivities are complimentary, with dining events open to the public. For event information and reservations, please call 760-836-1286. Some festivities require an RSVP due to limited space.

THE 12 DAYS OF RENAISSANCE

DAY 1: TREE TRIMMING

Tuesday, December 20, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. / S'Mores from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Traditional tree trimming can still be found in the land of palms and holiday pool-time at our Indian Wells resort. Visitors are invited to share in the nostalgic experience of decorating ornaments and stringing popcorn while enjoying milk and cookies. Follow it up on GLO Landing, with s'mores presented from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

DAY 2: SANTA'S WORKSHOP

Wednesday, December 21, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Crafty kids can design and decorate candles, stockings and Santa hats. A hot cocoa station with all the trimmings adds to the fun while these treasured keepsakes are created.

DAY 3: CRAFTS AND STORY TIME WITH SANTA'S ELVES

Thursday, December 22, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Children can spend the first two hours enjoying crafts with Santa's elves and hearing a narration of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. candy bar treats and Mason jar decorating will add to the fun session.

DAY 4: COOKIE DECORATING, CHESTNUT ROASTING

Friday, December 23, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. / Chestnuts Roasting from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Holiday celebrants can satisfy their cravings for sweets and treats during this delicious cookie session starring sweet frosting and sprinkles. Then, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., "chestnuts roasting" presents a special holiday favorite sure to delight the senses.

DAY 5: PANCAKES & SANTA

Saturday, December 24, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. / $26 per adult, $10 children

To be followed by Photos on the Beach with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Just a day before his "big night out," Santa will clear his schedule to spend the morning with little girls and boys living nearby or making Renaissance Indian Wells their home for the holidays. CAVA's famous breakfast buffet will serve Santa's favorites, including pancake stations and some special surprises, at a cost of $26 for adults and $10 for children, plus beverage/tax/gratuity. Reservations are required (please call 760-836-1286 or hotel extension 1286). Afterward, photos with Santa on the beach will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

DAY 6: GINGERBREAD HOUSE-MAKING 101

Sunday, December 25, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Guests of all ages will delight in the festive experience of creating gingerbread houses in Crystal Alcove East, following a delicious Christmas Brunch. Reservations are required (please call 760-773-4649 or hotel extension 4649).

DAY 7: HORSE AND CARRIAGE RIDES

Monday, December 26, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Palm Springs visitors can complement their holiday celebrations with a charming carriage ride down the resort drive. Create a lasting memory reminiscent of Charles Dickens, followed by a hot cocoa and apple cider station.

DAY 8: DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A SNOWMAN?

Tuesday, December 27, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. / S'Mores from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Snowman-themed crafts await young guests, while participants of all ages can then enjoy s'mores from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at GLO Landing.

DAY 9: SPA LA LA LA LA

Wednesday, December 28, 11:00 a.m.

Spa guests will create their own custom aromatherapy combination and take home a complimentary gift. Reservations are required, and space is limited for this delightful Palm Springs spa experience. Reserve at 760-836-1265.

DAY 10: WINTER CRAFT ZONE AND PINE CONE DECORATING

Thursday, December 29, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. / Eggnog Tasting from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Guests can design and create their own winter-themed mementos, and then top it off with Eggnog Tasting from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. in GLO Bar. Eggnog samplers must be 21 or older.

DAY 11: NEW YEAR'S CRAFT TIME!

Friday, December 30, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. / Holiday Cocktail Class from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Create your own party hats, noise makers, resolution lists and photo booth props in preparation for New Year's Eve. Then, join our Holiday Cocktail Class from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in GLO Bar - stirring up holiday classics and few new treats as well. Must be 21 or older.

DAY 12: KIDS DANCE PARTY

Saturday, December 31, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. / Teen Dance Party from 9:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Participants can ring in the New Year with New York-time TV celebrations and then send their tired young ones off to bed. Children must be accompanied by an adult. From 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., a Teen Dance Party will add to the festivities, featuring a balloon drop at midnight.

HOLIDAY DINING

CHRISTMAS BUFFET IN CAVA

Sunday, December 25, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Adults $52, children ages 3-12 $22. Bottomless Champagne Buffet: $60

For those seeking memorable Christmas Day dining, Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa presents Christmas Buffet in CAVA, featuring soup, salads, shrimp cocktail, sushi, raw bar selections, vegetables and main dishes including roasted salmon, garlic-roasted lamb, prime rib, roasted turkey and honey/brown-sugar-glazed ham. Dessert highlights include a made-to-order waffle station, cheese blintz station and an array of sweet holiday desserts. Reserve at 760-773-4444.

NEW YEAR'S EVE BUFFET IN CAVA

Saturday, December 31, from 5:00 p.m.

Adults $65, children ages 2-12 $22. Bottomless Champagne Buffet: $70

An inviting New Year's Eve celebration for all ages, this buffet dinner will offer soup, salads, vegetables, seafood, sushi, made-to-order risotto and pasta, prime rib, rack of lamb, grilled swordfish, fresh Skuna Bay salmon, chicken à la russe and a selection of desserts. Reserve at 760-773-4444.

THE R THEATER - WEEKLY MOVIE SCREENINGS

Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa guests can enjoy holiday and family films in R Theater, running every Saturday from noon to 8:00 p.m., with multiple movies screened on each Saturday. Some of the planned November/December titles include Ice Age, The Lion King, Horton Hears a Who, The Incredibles, Madagascar, Oceans 11, Where the Wild Things Are, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Happy Feet, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Santa Paws, Zootopia, A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street, Frozen, Babes in Toyland, White Christmas and Polar Express.

During the 12 Days of Renaissance celebration, R Theater will offer movies every day, as well as special late night adventures on December 21, 23, 24, 25 and 30. St. Nick's Late Night Flicks will feature 8:00 p.m. screenings of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Scrooged, Trading Places, Planes Trains & Automobiles, and Die Hard/Lethal Weapon, respectively -- complete with a beer and wine station. Limited to teens and adults, the 8:00 p.m. screenings require teens to be accompanied by a parent.

OVERNIGHT STAYS

Renaissance Indian Wells is also offering a special package in celebration of 12 Days of Renaissance. Use code HO9 when booking this December and get rooms from just $189 per night and a $50 resort credit per night.. For details, call 1-800-228-9290 (toll-free in the U.S.) or visit www.renaissanceindianwells.com. Please see the website for rate terms and conditions.

