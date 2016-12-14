Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016: Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the Developed Markets - Research and Markets







DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Metal Injection Molding

Ceramic Injection Molding

The Metal Injection Molding market is further analysed by the following End-Use Sectors:

Automotive, Consumer Products

Medical / Healthcare

Mechanical Parts

Information Technology

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (US)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (US)

CMG Technologies (UK)

CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Dynacast International, Inc. (US)

Epson Atmix Corp. ( Japan )

) GKN plc (UK)

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Parmatech Corp. (US)

Phillips-Medisize Corp. (US)

Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US)

PSM Industries, Inc. (US)

Smith Metal Products (US)

SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. (US)

World Class Technology (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing Technology

Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to Market Growth

Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding Technologies

Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages

Ability to Process Intricate Geometries

High-Volume Production & Time-to-Market Benefits

High Efficiency Process

Weight Savings

Cost Economies

Green Technology

MIM Vs. Traditional Powder Metallurgy (PM): A Comparative Analysis

MIM Advantages Over Machining, Investment Casting and Die Casting: A Snapshot

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on MIM/CIM Market

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market

Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the Developed Markets

2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled

HIP Enhances MIM's Proficiency

Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus

Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology

Micro-MIM: The Way to Go!

MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry

Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market

Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New Opportunities

Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector

Automotive Magnetic Materials

Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales

Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts

Consumer Electronics

Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing

Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM

Aerospace Sector: An Emerging Opportunity

MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector

Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Parts

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal Injection Molding: A Definition

MIM: Process Overview

Metal Powders Used in MIM

Binders Used in MIM

MIM Sintering Process

Advantages of MIM

Metal Injection Molding: End-Use Markets

Automotive

Consumer Products

Medical / Healthcare

Mechanical

Information Technology

Select Applications of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding ( MIM/CIM) Parts by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Ceramic Injection Molding

CIM: Process Overview

End Use Applications of CIM

Advantages of CIM

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Phillips-Medisize Expands its Metal Injection Molding Facility

Alpha Sintered Metals Acquires Precision Made Products

CoorsTek Takes Over Philips' Dutch Ceramic Injection Moulding Operation

Zoltrix to Increase MIM Parts Production Capacity

Proto Labs Expands Injection-Molded Parts Offering through New Materials

Partners Group Snaps Up Controlling Stake in Dynacast

Dynacast Acquires Kinetics Climax

ARC Group Takes Over Advance Tooling Concepts and Thixoforming

C5 Medical Werks Adds New Materials to Ceramic Injection Molding Portfolio

Sumitomo Metal Mining to Divest Materials Division to Nippon Piston

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 64)

The United States (28)

(28) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (20)

(20) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (5)

(5) - The United Kingdom (5)

(5) - Italy (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

