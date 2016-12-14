Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016: Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the Developed Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Metal Injection Molding
- Ceramic Injection Molding
The Metal Injection Molding market is further analysed by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Automotive, Consumer Products
- Medical / Healthcare
- Mechanical Parts
- Information Technology
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (US)
- ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (US)
- CMG Technologies (UK)
- CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Dynacast International, Inc. (US)
- Epson Atmix Corp. (Japan)
- GKN plc (UK)
- Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Parmatech Corp. (US)
- Phillips-Medisize Corp. (US)
- Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US)
- PSM Industries, Inc. (US)
- Smith Metal Products (US)
- SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. (US)
- World Class Technology (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing Technology
- Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to Market Growth
- Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding Technologies
- Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages
- Ability to Process Intricate Geometries
- High-Volume Production & Time-to-Market Benefits
- High Efficiency Process
- Weight Savings
- Cost Economies
- Green Technology
- MIM Vs. Traditional Powder Metallurgy (PM): A Comparative Analysis
- MIM Advantages Over Machining, Investment Casting and Die Casting: A Snapshot
- Global Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market
- Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on MIM/CIM Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market
- Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the Developed Markets
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
- Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled
- HIP Enhances MIM's Proficiency
- Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus
- Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology
- Micro-MIM: The Way to Go!
- MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry
- Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market
- Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New Opportunities
- Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector
- Automotive Magnetic Materials
- Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales
- Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts
- Consumer Electronics
- Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing
- Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM
- Aerospace Sector: An Emerging Opportunity
- MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector
- Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Parts
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Metal Injection Molding: A Definition
- MIM: Process Overview
- Metal Powders Used in MIM
- Binders Used in MIM
- MIM Sintering Process
- Advantages of MIM
- Metal Injection Molding: End-Use Markets
- Automotive
- Consumer Products
- Medical / Healthcare
- Mechanical
- Information Technology
- Select Applications of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding ( MIM/CIM) Parts by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
- Ceramic Injection Molding
- CIM: Process Overview
- End Use Applications of CIM
- Advantages of CIM
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Phillips-Medisize Expands its Metal Injection Molding Facility
- Alpha Sintered Metals Acquires Precision Made Products
- CoorsTek Takes Over Philips' Dutch Ceramic Injection Moulding Operation
- Zoltrix to Increase MIM Parts Production Capacity
- Proto Labs Expands Injection-Molded Parts Offering through New Materials
- Partners Group Snaps Up Controlling Stake in Dynacast
- Dynacast Acquires Kinetics Climax
- ARC Group Takes Over Advance Tooling Concepts and Thixoforming
- C5 Medical Werks Adds New Materials to Ceramic Injection Molding Portfolio
- Sumitomo Metal Mining to Divest Materials Division to Nippon Piston
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 64)
- The United States (28)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (20)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (5)
- - The United Kingdom (5)
- - Italy (3)
- - Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fkm99h/metal_and_ceramic
