Celebrity Attorney Mychal Wilson Comments On The $30M CDI Settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Mychal Wilson, Esq., a former actor/producer and top big pharma cardiovascular/diabetes pharmaceutical sales representative announces that he was successful again for blowing the whistle against his former employer and pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb ("BMS") in the groundbreaking California health insurance fraud case in the amount of $30M.

"This $30M settlement under the California Insurance Code 1871.7 is another landmark whistleblower case that exposes conduct employed by a leading pharmaceutical company. After reporting fraud and subsequently terminated in 2004, then filing suit under the False Claims Act against BMS in 2006 which settled for $515M with the DOJ, this David versus Goliath battle between Mychal Wilson and BMS began under seal in March 2007. After being vetted and deposed by the state of California and defendant BMS, I feel honored to be rewarded for this groundbreaking legal victory," says Wilson.

Mychal Wilson states, "In my opinion, receiving kickbacks such as tickets and box suites for sporting events (i.e.-LA Lakers, LA Kings, and LA Dodgers), expensive restaurant meals and drinks, liquor, resort hotel trips, Swedish massages, concert tickets, golf outings, BMS employee and physician family basketball camps with LA Lakers, monetary incentives given to doctors responsible for prescription drug decisions on formularies, and pulling and flagging patient charts for drug therapy (which included the disadvantaged poor to Hollywood celebrities at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center) places patients in harms way, violates their privacy, and drives up the costs of healthcare."

"From a frontline insiders perspective who was managed and directed to sell billion dollar drugs such as Plavix, Pravachol, and Glucophage coupled with inducements, patients may want to seek a second or even a third opinion before committing to any drug therapy and/or invasive surgery," claims Wilson.

Mychal Wilson states, "I would like to thank and congratulate my courageous and perseverant former co-employees Eve and Lucius Allen (former college and NBA champion) for participating in this case and bringing justice on behalf of the State of California. We owe the Allens an enormous amount of gratitude and respect."

"Additionally, I would like to thank our great legal team WatersKrausPaul for its representation and groundbreaking legal work including attorneys Charles Siegel, Loren Jacobson, Mike Armitage, Louisa Kirakosian, Gary Paul and Michael Gurien, their office staff, the California Department of Insurance Department's (Commissioner Dave Jones, attorneys John Finston, Michael Levy, Tony Celaya, and Richard Krenz), former Attorney General Kamala Harris, Brooks Cutter and JR Parker of Cutter Law, PC, Alastair Findeis of Milberg, LLP, certified fraud examinerAndy Prough, our expert physicians, and healthcare industry informants for the great collaboration," says Wilson.

Wilson declares, "In today's world, these improper business arrangements have become the cost of doing business. These types of improper business arrangements may also create a false demand which has adversely increased today's drug premiums and drug pricing. Accordingly, improper business arrangements in the practice of medicine need to immediately cease and desist. Hopefully, in fulfilling one of his campaign promises, President-Elect Donald Trump and his new administration will take action against this type of government waste and abuse."

The lawsuit is captioned The People of the State of California ex rel. Michael Wilson, Lucius Allen, and Eve Allen, Relators vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc., et al., Case Number BC 367873. The claims settled by this agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

About Mychal Wilson

Mychal Wilsonis a whistleblower and entertainment law attorney. Mychal has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA ("Screen Actors Guild") since 1993 and is a media personality who regularly serves as a legal analyst on numerous media outlets such as BBC, OANN, RT and 790 KABC Radio Dr. Drew Midday Live with Mike Catherwood. Mychal Wilson's authored big pharma memoir "Pharma Chronicles: Drugs, Money and Sex" is scheduled to be released in 2017.

As a relator and Qui Tam attorney, Mychal Wilson has currently assisted state and federal governments in the recovery of over $580M in American taxpayers dollars. Currently, Mychal Wilson serves as counsel on several sealed and unsealed cases such as the False Claims Act misbranding spinal device case U.S. ex rel. Dan Abrams Company, LLC v. Medtronic, Case No. 2:15-cv-01212 (C.D. Cal.) and the intervened Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act drug pricing case, State of Texas v. Lupin, Case No. D-1-GN-16-005758 (TX).

Mychal Wilson, Esq.is a member of the State Bar ofCalifornia and admitted to practice law in the Eastern, Northern, Central and Southern United States District Courtsof California, and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).

Twitter: @mychalwilsonesq

www.mychalwilsonesq.com