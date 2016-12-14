Research and Markets -- Operational Analytics Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2021 - Key Innovators are Alteryx, Cloudera & Evolven Software







DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Operational Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The report estimates the global operational analytics market to grow from USD 4.65 billion in 2016 to USD 10.93 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The operational analytics market is growing rapidly owing to the transition from traditional operational Business Intelligence (BI) techniques to advanced BI and analytics techniques, and the massive surge in the volume of business data across industry verticals. Factors such as organizational change and complex analytical process are expected to limit the market growth.

Organizations across industry verticals are using various tools and systems to collect internal data for analyzing the performance of marketing people and external data for analyzing marketing performance at regular intervals and also in real time. Therefore, marketing departments face challenges in integrating these technologies for obtaining value from all these data sets. Operational analytics helps the marketing department in resolving these issues, allowing them to generate insights as per their convenience. Hence, marketing is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for the operational analytics vendors for the next five years. This is mainly due to the presence of various developed economies such as Canada and the U.S. and the high focus on innovations through research and development and technology across industry verticals in the region. APAC is expected to be the highest growing region in the operational analytics market because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies and government initiatives such as smart cities in APAC countries including China and India.

Companies Mentioned:

Alteryx, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Continuity Software

Evolven Software

Gavs Technologies

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Operational Analytics Market Analysis, By Type

8 Market Analysis, By Business Function

9 Operational Analytics Market Analysis, By Application

10 Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

11 Operational Analytics Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Key Innovators

