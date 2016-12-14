TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 14, 2016) -

Gaming Nation Inc. ("Gaming Nation" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FAN) announced today that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV"), it intends to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase, at the Company's discretion, up to 3,223,064 common shares of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Gaming Nation. Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made by Canaccord Genuity on behalf of the Company.

The NCIB will commence three (3) trading days after the Company receives Exchange approval and will terminate twelve (12) months thereafter or upon the date by which the Company has acquired the maximum number of common shares which may be purchased under the NCIB in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the Exchange. During the last twelve (12) months, no common shares of the Company have been purchased by Gaming Nation under any normal course issuer bid. The Company may purchase a maximum of 696,083 common shares in a given 30-day period within the applicable NCIB period, being 2% of Gaming Nation's issued and outstanding common shares. All common shares of the Company acquired under the NCIB will be subsequently cancelled. As of the date hereof, there are 34,804,147 common shares issued and outstanding, 32,230,637 of which common shares constitute the public float. Under the NCIB, Gaming Nation may purchase up to 3,223,064 common shares of Gaming Nation, which is 10% of the public float. Gaming Nation, through its broker, will purchase the common shares on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV and otherwise in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV.

Although the Company intends to purchase common shares under its NCIB, there are no assurances that any such purchases will be completed. Any such purchases will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange by the Company at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition through the facilities of the Exchange.

The Company is engaging in a normal course issuer bid because it believes its common shares have been trading at prices that may not reflect the underlying value of the Company and future prospects, including its (i) strong financial position, (ii) positive outlook for 50/50 market expansion (iii) growth in the fantasy sports content business and (iv) the recently announced acquisition of BD Sport Group Ltd., a company that runs the in"stadium betting services to more than 35 sports stadiums throughout the U.K. and other European countries. Accordingly, Gaming Nation believes purchasing its Common Shares at current price levels represents an opportunity to enhance value for shareholders. The Company's strong cash position allows for the implementation of the NCIB without adversely affecting Gaming Nation's growth opportunities.

ABOUT GAMING NATION INC.:

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platforms include 5050 Central, an electronic real-time raffle system, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation.

