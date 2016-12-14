Technavio analysts forecast the global autonomous vehicle development platform (AVDP) marketto grow at a massive CAGR of more than 105% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161214005052/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global autonomous vehicle development platform (AVDP) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global AVDPmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the size of the market, the report considered a combination of top down and bottom up approaches, wherein our in-house databases have been used. The report also considered the Americas, EMEA, and APAC as the prime potential markets for AVDPs.

Based on technology, the global AVDP market is segmented into the following: Mixed AVDP, image based AVDP, and sensor fusion based AVDP. The mixed AVDP segment, which is a blend of image based and sensor fusion based architecture, is expected to grow steady rate at the cost of the other two segments. The most noteworthy development in the mixed AVDP segment is Tesla Model 3, which is slated to release sometime in 2018. It is based on NVIDIA's Drive PX 2 AVDP, which has a mixed architecture.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54986

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global autonomous vehicle development platform market:

Improved smartphone ecosystem

Increased focus of OEMs on development of autonomous vehicles

Increased demand for driver assistance systems

Improved smartphone ecosystem

The smartphone ecosystem consists of smartphone hardware and software platforms, apps, and infrastructural components such as cloud networking. With improvements in operating systems such as Android and iOS, many apps for navigation, tracking, locating, and obtaining weather information have come into existence.

"Nearly 74% of the smartphone users use location platforms like Google Maps to get information on directions and locations. In addition, android provides location information with application programming interfaces, which help in sensing the geographical location at a specific time. The improvement in smartphone ecosystem is, thus, expected to act as a growth enabler for the AVDP market," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics

Increased focus of OEMs on development of autonomous vehicles

The automotive industry is witnessing a structural shift in terms of demand side behavior. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, vehicles were perceived as an extension of the personality of an end-user. "This perception has changed drastically over the years and the next generation of baby boomers that are the millennia have shifted to new car ownership models such as carpooling, cab services, and car rentals due to factors such as traffic congestions in urban cities. To adopt to this behavioral change, OEMs are focusing more on driverless, autonomous vehicle technologies," adds Siddharth.

Increased demand for driver assistance systems

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) play a pivotal role in level 3 autonomous vehicles and their development platforms. The functions of ADAS have been increasing over the years, and the system has evolved into a robust, reliable, and resilient one. The implementation of ADAS has so far been limited to premium vehicles due to its high cost. However, due to technological advancement and the expansion of the ADAS ecology, ADAS are likely to be introduced to other vehicle segments.

Many ADAS used today are discrete and single function systems, which can handle low data throughput. Recently, the thought leaders in the field have proposed the use of integrated ADAS SoCs that integrate data from multiple streams like vision, ultrasonic, infrared, LiDAR, and radar. These SoCs incorporate multiple CPU cores, signal processors, and graphic processing units and are capable of procurement and processing of huge amount of real-time data. Thus, their use allows vehicle manufacturers to have increased control over their offerings.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Auto Electronics Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Biosensors Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161214005052/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com