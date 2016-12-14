$108 Billion Global Engineering Plastics Market 2016 - By Type & Application - Global Forecast to 2026 - Research and Markets







Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Engineering Plastics Market - Global Forecast to 2026"report to their offering.

The Global Engineering Plastics Market is projected to reach USD 108.68 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2026.

Engineering plastics are finding increased usage in various applications such as, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, consumer appliances, industrial equipment, and other applications. The increasing demand for light weight vehicles and the reduction of vehicular emissions is driving the global engineering plastics market in the automotive & transportation application.

The use of engineering plastics in industrial & machinery equipment is growing at a high rate. The demand for light weight, durable, ergonomic and rust free materials is driving the industrial segment. Power tools, hand-held tools, movers, and so on are finding increased usage of engineering plastics. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing in the industrial & machineries segment in the global engineering plastics market.

The Asia-pacific region is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for engineering plastics. The high growth rate in the region is due to the increasing demand from countries such as China, Japan and India. China is estimated to be the largest market for engineering plastics in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India and Japan. India is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the region as well as globally.

Companies Mentioned:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Engineering - Plastic Corporation

Sabic

Solvay SA

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Engineering Plastics Market, by Type

8 Engineering Plastics Market, by Application

9 Engineering Plastics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

