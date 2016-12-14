Research and Markets - Global Interactive Response Systems Market 2016-2020 with Dell, Macmillan, Option Technologies, Promethean World & Turning Technologies Dominating







DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Interactive Response Systems Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global interactive response systems market to grow at a CAGR of 30.07% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global interactive response systems market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the schools and higher education institutions from the two segments that include devices, and technology. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The educational institutions are giving prominence to m-learning as it helps them deliver e-learning course materials to handheld device of students or to facilitate blended learning. The opportunity to develop online learning content that can be accessed through mobile devices is being fully used.



According to the report, better formative assessment techniques will drive this market. A lot of educational institutions are using interactive response systems primarily for formative assessments. In traditional teaching methods, instructors judge the effectiveness of teaching through the grades scored by students in examinations. However, institutions are now switching to the most real-time assessment of student performance accompanied with adjustment of instruction techniques after analyzing responses.

Further, the report states that high cost of implementation is hindering the growth of this market. In most regions, interactive response systems are still used in the form of devices, which must be purchased by students at an additional cost. In a typical device-based setup, students are required to spend over $50 to purchase the device. This is an additional out-of-pocket cost, which they incur apart from regular fees and other related costs.

Key vendors

Dell

Macmillan Learning

Option Technologies International

Promethean World

Turning Technologies

Other prominent vendors

Elmo

KP1

LLaborate

BOXLIGHT

QOMO

Qwizdom

SMART Technologies

Top Hat

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market overview

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cjgzft/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716