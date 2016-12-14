Research and Markets - Data Center Rack Server Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2021 - Key Vendors are Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation & Tuangru











DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Center Rack Server Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The data center rack server market is estimated to grow from USD 36.47 Billion in 2016 to USD 90.56 Billion by 2021, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.95% during the forecast period.



Data center rack server solutions are gaining a significant importance among organizations as they are scalable and provide for easy migration from traditional technologies. Rack servers can be installed with low initial cost and can also be operated at a lower cost as compared to other technologies. The enterprises are moving beyond the traditional concepts of tower server for data centers to address rapid technology changes and today's business needs that is helping in the increasing adoption of rack server approach.

The report provides detailed insights into the global data center rack server market, which is segmented according to rack server solutions by form factor, service, tier type, data center type, industry, and region. In the segment of rack server solutions by form factor, 2U holds a higher market share as it facilitates easy adoption in small and medium-sized businesses. Moreover, 2U rack server solutions enable low cost deployment for a variety of data center needs. In terms of services, installation and deployment services are expected to dominate the data center rack server market and contribute the largest market share, whereas, support and maintenance is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing investments in data center related technologies across the world and the increasing adoption of these solutions are further fueling the growth of the market.

The report covers all the major aspects of the data center rack server market and provides an in-depth analysis across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market and would grow at the highest CAGR by 2021, due to the presence of various developing countries, growing number of data centers and an increasing adoption of data center rack server technology.

Companies Mentioned:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co.

Iron Systems, Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Liquid Cool Solutions, Inc.

Nec Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

Tuangru

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Market Analysis, By Component

8 Market Analysis, By Form Factor

9 Market Analysis, By Service

10 Market Analysis, By Tier Type

11 Market Analysis, By Data Center Type

12 Market Analysis, By Industry

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdcgg7/data_center_rack

