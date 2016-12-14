

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $17.6 million, or $0.22 per share. This was higher than $10.92 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $475.90 million. This was down from $478.05 million last year.



Pier 1 Imports Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $17.6 Mln. vs. $10.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 69.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q3): $475.90 Mln vs. $478.05 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 to $0.32 Full year EPS guidance: $0.37 to $0.41



