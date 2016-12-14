FITZGERALD, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Protein Plus, LLC, a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the food and confectionary industries, is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring IFBB Professional Bodybuilder, Ko Chandetka. Ko will represent the entire line of Protein Energy products including the recently introduced Protein Energy Power™, a great tasting, natural peanut protein powder drink.

"Nutrition is very important to me, not only as a professional athlete, but also as a father of two young children," said Ko Chandetka. "I'm very excited to be working with Protein Plus to promote their unique line of products which feature peanuts as their core ingredient. Peanuts are the most nutrient dense nut and are naturally cholesterol and gluten free. They are also an excellent source of protein, fiber and contain many other essential nutrients. Regardless of your level of fitness or lifestyle, Protein Plus' new Protein Energy Power is a great option for those that want to supplement their diets without compromising taste."

Protein Energy Power contains 17 grams of protein per serving, is high in fiber, low in sodium, and cholesterol free. It is genetically modified organism (GMO) free and contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no artificial sweeteners. Protein Energy Power comes in four flavors including original, chocolate, honey and banana, and is available online and at select retail locations including Publix stores and the company website, www.proteinplusflour.com.

"Not only does Ko have great appeal as a professional athlete and father, but we believe he will be a great ambassador for our brand," said Allen Conger Jr., President of Protein Plus, LLC. "His extensive knowledge about training and nutrition is not only valuable to athletes, but also to those simply looking to improve their health or sustain an active and healthy lifestyle."

Born in Mukdahan, Thailand in 1971, Phoothaphone "Ko" Chandetka lived in Savannakhet, Laos before migrating to the U.S. with his family in 1975. After initially residing in Lima, Ohio for a year, Ko's family moved to Elgin, Ill., a northwest suburb of Chicago. Because of the new language and culture, Ko got involved in sports. At the age of 12, he fell in love with bodybuilding while watching the Pro World Bodybuilding Championships. At the age of 19 Ko competed and won the 1991 NPC Teen Continental USA. The following is a list of other accomplishments from his twenty-five-year bodybuilding career.

1991 NPC Illinois Cup Men's 1st Place

1993 NPC Illinois State Men's 1st Place

1995 NPC Powerhouse Classic Men's Overall

1996 NPC USA Men's Lightweight 3rd Place; MetRx USA Best Poser

1997 NPC Northern States Men's Overall

1998 NPC Tournament of Champions Men's Middleweight 1st Place

2000 NPC Orange County Men's Overall

2001 NPC USA 3rd Place Middleweight

2003 NPC Illinois State Men's Overall

2011 IFBB North Americans 1st Place Welterweight

2013 NPC Masters Nationals 1st Place Middleweight

2014 NPC Masters Nationals 1st Place Middleweight and Overall; Earned IFBB Pro Card

2016 Dexter Jackson Memphis Pro 2nd Place

2016 Chicago Pro 2nd Place

2016 Tampa Pro 5th Place

2016 Mr. Olympia 7th Place

About Protein Plus, LLC

Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Protein Plus, LLC is a producer of top quality peanut flour, peanut butter powder, Protein Energy Power™, and premium roasted aromatic peanut oil for the food and confectionary industries. More information about Protein Plus can be found at www.proteinplusflour.com or by calling (229)423)-5528. Also be sure to follow Protein Plus on Facebook www.facebook.com/proteinplusllc or Twitter www.twitter.com/proteinplusllc for product information and giveaways.

Protein Energy Powers is a registered trademark of Protein Plus, LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3091598



Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



Lia Antonetti

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7218

lantonetti@dresnerco.com



