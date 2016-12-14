QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) announces the detailed voting results in respect of the proposals submitted at the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today at 10:00 a.m (the "Meeting").

The six nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated November 8, 2016 were elected as Directors of Nemaska Lithium at the Meeting. Voting results are as follows:

Board of Directors elected

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Judy Baker 67,424,327 78.4 18,535,720 21.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michel Baril 83,981,834 97.7 1,978,213 2.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Francois Biron 85,450,102 99.4 509,945 0.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guy Bourassa 77,182,802 89.8 8,777,245 10.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul-Henri Couture 85,456,924 99.4 503,123 0.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rene Lessard 85,163,727 99.1 796,320 0.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voting results at the Meeting in respect of the appointment of the external auditors, the reconfirmation of the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement and the amendments to the Corporation's stock option plan are as follows:

Appointment of External Auditors

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87,989,599 99.4 474,780 0.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes for % for Votes against % against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59,918,439 69.7 26,071,608 30.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amendments to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes for % for Votes against % against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 74,257,286 86.4 11,702,761 13.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds three granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: www.nemaskalithium.com

