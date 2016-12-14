PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - December 14, 2016) - Dollar Bank announced today that it is increasing its Prime Rate from 3.50% to 3.75% effective today, December 14, 2016. This increase is being made as a result of recent changes in market conditions.

