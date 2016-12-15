FOREST CITY, IA--(Marketwired - December 14, 2016) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading United States recreation vehicle manufacturer, today announced that on December 14, 2016, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on January 25, 2017, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 11, 2017.

About Winnebago

Winnebago is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products. Winnebago has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and Minnesota. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact:

Sam Jefson

Public Relations Specialist

641-585-6803

sjefson@wgo.net