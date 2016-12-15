TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen", or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2016.

Highlights:

-- Net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2016 was $9.9 million or $0.11 per basic share; -- Aberdeen's largest public shareholding by value, Lithium X Energy Corp., continues to trade well and closed at $2.02 per share on the TSX Venture on December 13, 2016; -- In the quarter, the Company made new investments in QMX Gold Corporation, Pitchblack Resources Ltd, Valencia Ventures Inc. and a private Ontario company, 2523701 Ontario Inc., which holds lithium claims in Namibia. -- Completed NCIB by repurchasing and cancelling 6.6 million Aberdeen shares.

As at October 31, 2016, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value ("NAV") was $34.6 million, or $0.39 per share. Given the nature of Aberdeen's operations, there is currently no difference between "shareholder equity" and "net asset value" for Aberdeen. On a year-over-year basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased by $8.1 million.

October 31, 2016 January 31, 2016 October 31, 2015 Shares outstanding 88,912,282 95,546,628 96,206,784 $ $/Shares $ $/Shares $ $/Shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Cash on hand 1,513,635 0.017 604,613 0.006 2,793,769 0.029 Investments Publicly traded 13,041,522 0.147 2,754,448 0.029 2,634,604 0.027 Private 19,044,924 0.214 19,322,417 0.202 12,156,907 0.126 Non-trading warrants Intrinsic value - - - 0.000 116,000 0.001 Option value 45,520 0.001 423,920 0.004 426,280 0.004 --------------------------------------------------------------- 45,520 0.001 423,920 0.004 542,280 0.005 --------------------------------------------------------------- Portfolio Investments 32,131,966 0.361 22,500,785 0.235 15,333,792 0.159 Loans 1,709,903 0.019 - - - - --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 35,355,504 0.398 23,105,398 0.241 18,127,561 0.188 --------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------

For the three months ended October 31, 2016, Aberdeen reported a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.03 per basic share on total revenue of $(2.0) million. For the three months ending October 31, 2015, Aberdeen reported a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.01 per basic share on total revenue of $0.3 million ($0.2 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest and dividend income and advisory fees).

For the nine months ended October 31, 2016, Aberdeen reported net earnings of $9.9 million or $0.11 per basic share on total revenue of $12.4 million. Revenue was comprised of $12.2 million from net investment gains and $0.2 million from interest income and advisory fees. For the nine months ending October 31, 2015, Aberdeen reported a net loss of $9.2 million or $0.10 per basic share on total revenue of $(6.0) million ($(6.5) million from net investment losses and $0.5 million from dividend income and advisory fees).

Aberdeen's management is encouraged by the Company's solid performance during the first three quarters of 2016 and is looking forward to continuing to build on that performance through the balance of the fiscal year. During the quarter, the Company completed its deferred consideration agreement with Routemaster transferring 1,439,000 LIX common shares to Routemaster as final payment for the acquisition of PLASA. The Company also monetized another 1,250,000 LIX common shares for proceeds of approximately $2.8 million and invested in equity interests in a few companies, such as QMX Gold Corporation, that management believes are positioned for significant and transformative growth. In addition, the value of the Company's holdings of LIX common shares have made a rebound since the end of the quarter appreciating approximately $1.6 million since October 31, 2016. The Company continues to review opportunistic investments through which it feels it can achieve an exceptional capital appreciation.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

During the nine months ended October 31, 2016, the Company purchased and cancelled 6,634,346 shares at an average price of $0.18. The Company has now completed its NCIB for the year.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector. African Thunder Platinum, Aberdeen's premiere investment, is a platinum group metals project in South Africa's well-known Bushveld Complex. Aberdeen has further enhanced its investment holdings with its holding of 50% of Potasio y Litio de Argentina SA, which holds the Sal de los Angeles lithium project in Argentina.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeeninternational.ca and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

Cautionary Notes

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding the financial results of Aberdeen; past success as an indicator of future success; net asset value of the Company; the potential of investee companies and the appreciation of their share price; the future intentions of the Company with regard to its investments; the Company's plan of business operations; and anticipated returns. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, financing risks, acquisition risks, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

